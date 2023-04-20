The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed Congress leader DK Shivakumar plea challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government’s decision seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the disproportionate assets case against him.

Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar, who had questioned the State government’s move, had filed an application saying that the Karnataka government’s order for the CBI probe was wrong. Hearing the arguments of both sides, the single-judge bench led by Justice Natarajan dismissed the petition.

In 2019, the BS Yeddyurappa government sanctioned an investigation against DK Shivakumar. At that time, the CBI registered an FIR with the permission of the state government. Based on this case, the bench headed by Natarajan dismissed the petition filed by DK Shivakumar.

Earlier, the CBI had assessed the property after the Karnataka Congress chief had made a statement that he is a farmer and getting income from agriculture.

Days before the state assembly elections, the Karnataka High Court order can be seen as a setback for Shivakumar, who is busy campaigning.

Notably, the affidavit filed by Shivakumar while submitting his nomination papers for the May 10 Assembly polls has revealed that the wealth of Congress’s Karnataka chief has increased by 68 per cent as compared to 2018.

In the affidavit submitted by Shivakumar entering the fray for the Assembly polls, Shivakumar pegged his total assets and those of his family members at a combined value of Rs 1414 crores.

In his affidavit for the 2013 Assembly polls, the assets held by the Congress leader’s family were valued at Rs 251 crores while, in the 2018 affidavit, the combined value of the property held by his kin was pegged at Rs 840 crores.

According to the affidavit, Shivakumar holds 12 bank accounts, some of which are jointly managed by his brother DK Suresh. The total value of assets held by DK Shivakumar is Rs 1414 crores. He also has a loan amounting to Rs 225 crores, his affidavit states further.

Shivakumar has only one car in his name, a Toyota priced at Rs 8,30,000.

The immovable properties in the name of the Congress leader are Rs 970 crore, whereas those in the name of his wife Usha are worth Rs 113.38 crore.

Immovable properties in the name of his son Akash is worth Rs 54.33 crore. The total assets in Shivakumar’s name is valued at Rs 1,214.93 crore and those in the name of his wife and son are worth Rs 133 crore and Rs 66 crore respectively.

Shivakumar declared his annual income at Rs 14.24 crores whereas his wife’s annual income is Rs 1.9 crores.

Before filing his nomination, the Congress state president held a roadshow in his constituency from he has been elected seven times. Shivakumar exuded confidence of the Congress forming the government in the state with a comfortable majority.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes is scheduled on May 13.

