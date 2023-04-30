In the Muslimpara area of Tripura’s Agartala, a shocking case has come to the fore wherein a man killed his minor wife and dismembered her body into two pieces. The accused has been identified as Kayam Miah. The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased victim’s family. Police have recovered the deceased victim Tajuja Begum’s (some media reports say Tanuja) body stuffed in two bags.

Tajuja’s mother learned her daughter was missing on Friday morning (April 28). She rushed to the Muslimpara area where her daughter resided with her husband. Tajuja’s mother could not find her daughter, instead, she noticed bloodstains in her room. Following this, the locals informed the police about Tajuja going missing.

According to Bapan Miah, victim’s brother, Tajuja and Kayam Miah got married just eight months ago. As soon as the information was received, SDPO Asish Dasgupta and other police officers went to the house and started to search for Kayam Miah. The culprit was apprehended by police in the Battala area. The accused admitted to his crime and revealed where he had hidden his dead wife’s body parts. Kayam Miah killed his wife on Thursday (April 27) and dumped her body parts in a jungle.

Meanwhile, SP (West) Kiran Kumar stated that the results of the forensic investigation showed that the samples taken from the scene were human blood. SP Kumar also said that the accused had kept the head of the deceased victim in a small bag while the body was in a big bag. The accused was arrested four hours after the crime.

SP Kumar added that the police are also looking into the gruesome murder’s motive and any potential involvement of a third person.