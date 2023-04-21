On 21st April 2023, Delhi’s chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal quoted a tweet by a fake account in the name of Jammu and Kashmir’s former governor Satyapal Malik to attack the Modi government and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Satyapal Malik was summoned by CBI on 21st April 2023 to appear before it for further examination and answer questions related to the Reliance insurance case in the Union Territory.

Arvind Kejriwal quoted a tweet from a fake account to criticise the Narendra Modi government in the centre and the investigation agency. The Twitter handle of Befitting Facts brought to light that Arvind Kejriwal has used a tweet from a fake account to attack PM Narendra Modi.

Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “The whole country is with you. You have shown great courage in these times of fear, sir. He is a coward, hiding behind CBI. Whenever there was a crisis in this great country, people like you faced it with courage. He is an illiterate, corrupt, traitor. He cannot compete with you. you go ahead sir proud of you.”

The tweet he quoted was posted by a Twitter handle @Satyapalmalik_ which is a fake account. The tweet read, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that’s why the call has come. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth.”

Befitting Facts exposed Arvind Kejriwal’s attempt to attack the PM using a tweet by this fake account. The Twitter handle of Facts tweeted, “That’s a fake account, just like your promises. Have some shame you are a chief minister of a state. Verify account before quoting them unless your IT cell is using that account.”

On Friday, April 21, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik to appear before it for further examination and answer questions related to the Reliance insurance case in the Union Territory. Malik has been asked to appear before the agency on April 27 and April 28. He will be questioned on the allegation that employees of Jammu and Kashmir were forced to buy insurance schemes from Reliance Insurance when he was the governor, which had led to the cancellation of the group medical insurance proposal.

Responding to the summon, Malik told the media that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked for his presence at the agency’s Akbar Road guesthouse in New Delhi for certain clarifications. “They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” Malik said.

In the recent interview with Karan Thapar, Malik mentioned the case. He had alleged that RSS and BJP leader Ram Madhav had met him when he was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir to try and get him to pass the scheme proposed by Reliance Insurance, but he cancelled it. Satyapal Malik also alleged that Ram Madhav had tried to bribe him with Rs 300 crore to pass two files related to “Ambani” when he was the J&K governor.

“I had initially passed this scheme but a lot of people asked me to take it back. The first thing that happened was that government employees were really unhappy with the coming of the scheme. That is because all government employees had to pay Rs 8,500 a year for the scheme. Retired officers had to give more than Rs 20,000,” he said in the interview, where he made several controversial comments.

Ram Madhav has denied the allegations and has sent a defamation notice to Satyapal Malik. In his legal notice to Malik, Madhav said, “Malik made untrue and defamatory statements to stay relevant in the political circle.”

Not just AAP, Congress also targeted the central govt over the summon to Malik. Criticising this CBI summons, Congress tweeted, “After all, PM Modi could not help it. Satyapal Malik ji exposed him in front of the country. Now CBI has called Malik ji. This was bound to happen. There will be one more thing… ‘Godi Media’ will still remain silent, take it in writing.”

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir. In a first information report (FIR), the CBI named Reliance General Insurance along with Trinity Reinsurance Brokers as accused in the alleged scam.

Congress used the news extensively to attack the BJP government. Congress leader Salman Nizami then tweeted that there was no bidding and the ‘Modi government’ chose Reliance over LIC. Rahul Gandhi had also attacked PM Modi over his alleged connection with Ambani when this news appeared.

Now, Satyapal Malik has been summoned by the CBI over his allegation against the BJP and RSS regarding the Reliance Insurance case. Therefore, being the opponents of the BJP, AAP and Congress should be welcoming the summon. Instead, they are criticising the Modi govt, assuming that the summon is against Satyapal Malik.