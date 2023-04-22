A novel case of Love Jihad was reported from the Khudel region of Indore after the state police arrested a person named Asmat Patel, his father Shabbir Ali and his brother Haider Ali for forcing a Hindu girl to commit suicide. While the entire family of Asmat has been booked in the case, it is known that Asmat and his father were earlier arrested by the Police, however, Haider Ali was arrested today and the police are still looking for his mother, Shahjahan who is absconding.

According to the reports, Asmat met an 18-year-old Hindu girl in his college and later developed a friendship with her. He then forced her to get married to him and accept Islam and also threatened that he would abduct her if she doesn’t agree. The girl informed about Asmat to his father who warned him and his family members, Haider, Shabbir and Shahjahan to stay away from the girl.

However, Asmat issued threats to the father of the girl and said that he wanted to marry her and would abduct her if she doesn’t agree. He also pressured her and used to send her derogatory messages on her phone. The father then took possession of the phone and happened to delete the messages.

Asmat, after knowing this, accessed the contact of the girl’s uncle and continued to send derogatory messages. The girl felt pressured by the continuous terrorization and decided to end her life to end the saga. She consumed poison and was declared dead after she was immediately taken to the hospital by her family members.

Several Hindu organizations in the city took cognizance of the event and claimed that the incident was a ‘love jihad’ case. They demanded severe action against the accused. The police have filed a police complaint in the case and have booked Asmat and his family members. The police have so far made three arrests which include Asmat Patel, Shabbir Ali and Haider Ali. The police are meanwhile still looking for the mother of the accused, Shahjahan.