How does one engage in a dialogue with a bustling nation of over 1.4 billion people? What constitutes an effective communication strategy that fulfils the country’s vast range of diversity, aspirations, hopes, challenges, emotions, and expressions? How can you understand the country’s pulse and connect with its citizens on a deeper level? How can you inspire change while embodying it yourself? These questions and many such fascinating facets are uncovered in former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekar Vempati’s upcoming book, ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’, which encompasses diverse themes touched upon by PM Modi on various aspects of society, economy, environment, culture, health, and fitness, which strike a chord with the nation.

‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ is a literary journey that not only documents one of the most popular radio programmes, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but also depicts a dynamic discourse that traverses through India’s present, draws lessons from its past, and shapes its future. The literary piece demonstrates the potential of community-driven social transformation, penetrating the gloom of negativity and holding up the beacon of hope and optimism. More importantly, the book captures the fascinatingly encouraging tales of changemakers who, despite facing various roadblocks, manage to circumvent obstacles and bring about monumental improvements in the lives of people in their respective communities. It illustrates how these communities have united to spark a wave of beneficial transformations.

With its focus on diverse themes covered under ‘Mann Ki Baat’, a brainchild of PM Modi to address the nation and establish a dialogue with its over billion people in matters of collective and social import, the literary work emphasises the blend of technology and nature, with the aim of building a more sustainable world. The book provides insight into how young individuals have been inspired to envision a more hopeful tomorrow and serve as agents of change. It showcases the potency of language, metaphors, and creative forms of expression in safeguarding cultural traditions, conserving the environment, and nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ also takes the reader on a journey through the realm of farmers, the Earth’s protectors, providers, healers, caretakers, and unsung heroes of our planet. It chronicles their emotional struggles and celebrates their remarkable achievements in sports and other fields, all in the pursuit of excellence.

Endorsed by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and a foreword by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ includes enriching conversations with contemporary leaders and changemakers, namely Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Dr Parameswaran Iyer among other eminent dignitaries, providing the first-hand account of the transformation underway towards building a developed, sustainable, and self-reliant India.

As PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ draws closer to achieving the milestone of completing its hundredth episode, ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ provides an insight into a broad range of topics covered in the programmes that have spurred unprecedented social and behavioural change. The book delves into the diverse rhetorical strategies employed in Mann Ki Baat to educate, inspire, encourage, and direct citizens. Interacting with both those who drive change and those who make crucial decisions, it evaluates the program’s tangible impact beyond its radio broadcast.

The book also explores academic efforts undertaken to assess multiple aspects of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and provides insight into the making of each episode, the underlying significance of the topic chosen, and the expanding reach of the programme across India’s diverse linguistic landscape. By harmonising key moments of the radio programme with India’s development journey over the past nine years, ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ aims to uncover the thought process underpinning PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ to be released at the National conclave Mann Ki [email protected]

Earlier today, the ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ book by Shashi Shekhar was launched at the National Conclave Mann Ki Baat @100 by the Vice President of India, in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries.

On April 26, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attended the National conclave Mann Ki Baat @100 organised by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry ahead of the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly address to the nation to be broadcast on April 30. The actor lauded the Prime Minister for his innovative approach to communicating with the people of the country.

The actor said that such initiative by our leader is important, which leads to conversations and suggestions. “It’s a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts and giving suggestions. That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you’re looking at, and how you’re seeing the future. How do you want their support in that? This is what is the very important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat,” said the actor.

Along with Aamir Khan, the day-long conclave organised by the centre ahead of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, saw actor Raveena Tandon, IT veteran TV Mohandas Pai, Kiran Bedi and Nikhat Zareen as the panellists.

IIM Rohtak survey shows over 100 crore people have listened to Mann Ki Baat

While people listened to the radio occasionally and preferred FM stations, PM Modi brought the focus of the nation back to the national broadcaster All India Radio (AIR). Mann ki Baat became the talk of the town with its monthly broadcast. Scores of people would wait in anticipation of the program to hear what PM Modi will talk about that month.

A recent survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak showed that at least twenty-three crore people have ‘listened to or viewed’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast regularly and over 100 crore people have listened to it at least once.

It further said about 96 per cent of people are aware of the monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, and 41 crore people have the scope of converting from occasional audience to regular audience.

Last month, it came to light that the program fetched almost 5 times in revenue than the amount spent on advertising and promotions for the show.