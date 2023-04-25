Tuesday, April 25, 2023
More than 100 crore people have listened to PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat, IIM Rohtak survey shows ahead of the 100th episode of the program

IIM Rohtak said the listeners liked the communication style of the Prime Minister and felt what he shared in the program was empathetic and decisive.

As of January 1, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hosted a total of 96 episodes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: Prasar Bharti)
14

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ approaches its 100th episode on April 30, a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak shows that at least twenty-three crore people have ‘listened to or viewed’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast regularly and over 100 crore people have listened to it at least once. 

It further said about 96 per cent of people are aware of the monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, and 41 crore people have the scope of converting from occasional audience to regular audience.

These statistics were revealed in an exhaustive study commissioned by Prasar Bharati and conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

The survey on listener feedback and sentiment analysis of Mann Ki Baat was commissioned by All India Radio. In its survey, IIM Rohtak sampled 10,003 people from the North, South, East, and West regions of India using snowball sampling through a psychometrically purified survey instrument. Of the 10,003 people, 60% were males while 40% were females. This population was spread over 68 occupations sectors with 64% being from the informal and self-employed sector while students constituted 23% of the studied audience.

IIM Rohtak said the listeners liked the communication style of the Prime Minister and felt what he shared in the program was empathetic and decisive.

What are the most liked characteristics of the PM?

  • Knowledgeable
  • Sets an emotional connect
  • Decisive
  • Sympathetic and empathetic
  • Direct interaction with citizens

The most popular themes of Mann Ki Baat as per the Survey are:

  • Scientific Achievements of India
  • Common Citizen Stories
  • Gallant of Armed Forces
  • Youth Related Issues
  • Environment and Natural Resources related issues

“Sixty per cent have shown interest in working for nation-building, 55 per cent affirm becoming a responsible citizen of the nation, 63 per cent feel that their approach towards the government has become positive while 59 per cent feel that their trust in the government has increased, 58 per cent expressed that their living conditions have improved while 73 per cent feel optimistic about the government’s working and country’s progress,” the survey said.

Hindi is the most preferred medium

Television (44.7%) is the most preferred medium followed by Radio (17.6%) and Mobile phones (37.6%), the survey revealed, adding that Hindi grabs a major chunk of listeners of Mann Ki Baat with 65% audience preferring it over any other language while English comes in at second place with 18%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was one of his unique attempts to connect with the masses after coming to power in May 2014.

While people listened to the radio occasionally and preferred FM stations, PM Modi brought the focus of the nation back to the national broadcaster All India Radio (AIR). Mann ki Baat became the talk of the town with its monthly broadcast. Scores of people would wait in anticipation of the program to hear what PM Modi will talk about that month.

Last month, it came to light that the program fetched almost 5 times in revenue than the amount spent on advertising and promotions for the show.

