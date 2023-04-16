On April 15, gangster-turned-politician with over 100 cases against him was killed by three assailants. His brother Ashraf Ahmed was also killed in the attack in front of the Motilal Nehru Medical college in Prayagraj. When they were shot dead by a tsunami of bullets, they were talking about one of their associates who were on the run Guddu Muslim. Ashraf was saying “Main baat yeh hai ki Guddu Muslim,” but before he could finish the sentence as his brother was shot in the head from point-blank range by one of the killers.

Since the incident, while police are investigating the matter and the whole of Uttar Pradesh is under high alert, the meme makers are facing a different problem altogether. They are unable to think about anything other than the “main baat” Ashraf was about to say about Guddu Muslim who was reportedly arrested on April 16.

Rahul Roushan was worried that the secret died with Ashraf. He posted a GIF that read “That secret went with him”.

Main baat yeh hai ki Guddu Muslim… pic.twitter.com/Md38uhWqjE — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) April 15, 2023

Twitter User Zeroism also posted a similar image.

"main baat ye hai ki guddu muslim.." ke aage kya bhai 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/1tZ3krFB7l — zer0ism (@EnsureZero) April 16, 2023

As Twitter user The Skin Doctor could not think of what Ashraf was about to say, he sought help from his followers. He wrote, “Complete the following sentence: Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim…” with the hope to get some clarity on possibilities. His followers did not disappoint.

Complete the following sentence :



Main baat ye hai ki guddu muslim….. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 16, 2023

Twitter user Vishal Maheshwari added, “was a cheat. He escaped and my son got killed”.

…धोखेबाज निकला. खुद तो भाग गया, मेरे बेटे की लंका लगवा दी. — Vishal Maheshwari (@VMaheshwari40) April 16, 2023

Amruta said, “he did everything. I was MLA. I am innocent”.

Usine sab kiya tha, ham to vidhayak the, masum hai ham — Amruta , आजीची मुलूखमैदान तोफ (@Amruta_sv) April 16, 2023

Shweta added an image that read, “seems to be an impressionist”.

Similarly, many other Twitter users displayed their creativity over the matter.

Atiq Ahmed bhai main baat to bata ke jata 😭😭#AtiqueAhmed pic.twitter.com/N5oUZOxf8p — Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) April 16, 2023

"Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara" wali mystery to solve ho gayi but ye "Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim…" wali mystery kabhi nahi solve hone wali.



Jiyo ab suspense me. — Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) April 16, 2023

#GudduMuslim bata main baat kya thi.

Police to Guddu Muslim : pic.twitter.com/pSR90IXFWi — Prateek (@ucancallme_X_) April 16, 2023

While memers are enjoying the moment, the toolkit gang is out to defame Hindus over the murder.