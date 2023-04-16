Sunday, April 16, 2023
Amid the murder of Atiq and Ashraf, memers can’t stop thinking about what was the ‘main baat’ about Guddu Muslim that Ashraf Ahmed could not say

Ashraf was saying “Main baat yeh hai ki Guddu Muslim,” but before he could finish the sentence as his brother was shot in the head from point-blank range by one of the killers.

OpIndia Staff
Atiq Ahmed
What was the 'main baat' about Guddu Muslim? (image: DH)
23

On April 15, gangster-turned-politician with over 100 cases against him was killed by three assailants. His brother Ashraf Ahmed was also killed in the attack in front of the Motilal Nehru Medical college in Prayagraj. When they were shot dead by a tsunami of bullets, they were talking about one of their associates who were on the run Guddu Muslim. Ashraf was saying “Main baat yeh hai ki Guddu Muslim,” but before he could finish the sentence as his brother was shot in the head from point-blank range by one of the killers.

Since the incident, while police are investigating the matter and the whole of Uttar Pradesh is under high alert, the meme makers are facing a different problem altogether. They are unable to think about anything other than the “main baat” Ashraf was about to say about Guddu Muslim who was reportedly arrested on April 16.

Rahul Roushan was worried that the secret died with Ashraf. He posted a GIF that read “That secret went with him”.

Twitter User Zeroism also posted a similar image.

As Twitter user The Skin Doctor could not think of what Ashraf was about to say, he sought help from his followers. He wrote, “Complete the following sentence: Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim…” with the hope to get some clarity on possibilities. His followers did not disappoint.

Twitter user Vishal Maheshwari added, “was a cheat. He escaped and my son got killed”.

Amruta said, “he did everything. I was MLA. I am innocent”.

Shweta added an image that read, “seems to be an impressionist”.

Similarly, many other Twitter users displayed their creativity over the matter.

While memers are enjoying the moment, the toolkit gang is out to defame Hindus over the murder.

