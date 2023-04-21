Wipro 'employee' in soup over objectionable comments about Lord Ram

On Thursday (April 20), an alleged employee at Indian multinational corporation Wipro courted controversy for sharing a derogatory meme of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Identified as one Soma Sarkar, she shared a post wherein Lord Ram was shown throwing Goddess Sita into a burning pyre. It was accompanied by the caption ‘Ram after rescuing Sita from Ravana.’

“Chaddis (a derogatory term for RSS members) will say Ravaan kidnapped the shadow of Sita. Bolo Jay Shree Raam,” she commented with a laughing emoji.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Soma Sarkar

Screenshots of her contentious Facebook post began doing the rounds of other social media platforms. Netizens criticised Soma Sarkar for her remarks and sought action for her alleged employer, Twitter.

“Hey @Wipro she is Soma sarkar who claims to be working as Senior Pharmacovigilance Associate at Wipro. She is posting blasphemous content on Facebook, do you promote these types of employees??” wrote one user.

Hey @Wipro she is Soma sarkar who claims to be working as Senior Pharmacovigilance Associate at Wipro. She is posting blasphemous content on Facebook, do you promote these types of employees?? pic.twitter.com/w2rCDv0C57 — Sachin (@Sachinxlife) April 21, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Hello, @KolkataPolice, this girl name #SomaSarkar is abusing Lord Ram & Lord Krishna and posting derogatory post against Hinduism. Please take actions against her.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Opindia was able to find the cached copy of her LinkedIn profile, wherein her designation is stated as ‘Pharmacovigilance Assistant’ at Wipro. At the time of writing, Soma Sarkar had deleted/deactivated her account.

Screengrab of the LinkedIn profile of Soma Sarkar

On her LinkedIn profile, the name of her alma mater is listed as ‘NSHM College of Management and Technology.’ On visiting the varsity site, we found the name of Soma Sarkar mentioned in the list of students placed at Wipro Pvt Ltd. in 2020.

Screengrab of the website of the University

On her Instagram profile (@flying_megh), one of her posts from earlier this month was accompanied by hashtags ‘wipro’, ‘wiproites’ and ‘wiprokolkata.’

Screengrab of the Instagram post of Soma Sarkar

Although several social media users had sought a response from Wipro, the corporation did not respond to the allegations or issued a statement in this regard.