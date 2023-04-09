PM Modi wins hearts as he clicks a ‘special selfie’ with a wheelchair bound BJP worker

On Saturday, April 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Tamil Nadu to launch various development projects. During his visit, PM Modi took a ’special selfie’ with a differently-abled Thiru S Manikandan, a Bhartiya Janata Party worker from Erode who is serving the party as a booth president.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared this ‘special selfie’ and wrote, “A special selfie…In Chennai I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president. A person with a disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is – he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP!”

In Chennai I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president. A person with disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is – he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP! pic.twitter.com/rBinyDVHYA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023

In another tweet in the thread, PM Modi expressed his immense pride in being a ‘Karyakarta’ (worker) of a party where people like Manikandan are there. PM Modi also added that Manikandan’s life journey and his commitment to the BJP and its ideology are inspiring.

“I feel very proud of being a Karyakarta in a Party where we have people like Thiru S. Manikandan. His life journey is inspiring and equally inspiring his commitment to our Party and our ideology. My best wishes to him for his future endeavors,” PM Modi tweeted.

Netizens were in awe of this special selfie as they lauded PM Modi for his sweet gesture and also heaped praises on Manikandan for his indomitable spirit and dedication.

A Twitter user named Aron Michael thanked PM Modi for recognizing people like Manikandan as he wrote, “Thank you Honorable Prime Minister for recognising such people!

Meanwhile, Pratibha Kaul offered her salutations to BJP worker Manikandan and wrote, “Naman to such staunch karyakartas.”

One Manish Soni seemed quite impressed with PM Modi’s gesture as he wrote, There’s only one heart, how many times will you win it Modi Saheb.”

Another Twitter user noted that PM Modi’s gesture will motivate the party workers as wrote, “What an amazing gesture to uplift and motivate every Karyakarta.”

One Ashwin hailed PM Modi’s selfie with Manikandan as the selfie of the day. “Selfie of the day or sure. This is why people are with PM Modi Ji,” Ashwin replied.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of road projects worth about Rs 3700 crores. In Chennai, PM Modi inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. The Prime Minister also flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister added that Tamil Nadu is the home of history and heritage, the land of language, and the land of literature while addressing the gathering. The prime minister emphasized that many of the country’s freedom fighters are from Tamil Nadu and described it as a center of patriotism and national consciousness.