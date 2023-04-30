Poisonous gas leak kills 11 in Ludhiana's Giaspura locality: Details

On Sunday (April 30) morning, at least 11 people died after inhaling poisonous gas on Sua Road near Eastman Chowk in the Giaspura locality in Ludhiana city of Punjab.

The deceased were identified as Aryan, Sourav, Varsha, Chullu, Abhay, Neetu Devi, Navnesh Kumar and Kalpesh. The identity of other victims is yet to be ascertained. As per reports, officials have so far not been able to detect the type of gas or the source of the leak that caused the incident.

The area, thickly populated with residential and industrial buildings, has now been cordoned off by the local administration and NDRF personnel.

#WATCH | Punjab: Nine dead, 11 hospitalised in an incident of gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. Visuals from the spot as local administration and medical team reach the spot.



Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/moDPTVG8XS — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “The incident of gas leak from a factory in Giaspura area of ​​Ludhiana is very sad…Police, government, and NDRF teams are present at the spot…All possible help is being provided… Other details soon.”

ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਗਿਆਸਪੁਰਾ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਫ਼ੈਕਟਰੀ ਦੀ ਗੈਸ ਲੀਕ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁੱਖਦਾਇਕ ਹੈ..ਪੁਲਿਸ, ਪੑਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਅਤੇ NDRF ਟੀਮਾਂ ਮੌਕੇ ‘ਤੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹਨ ..ਹਰ ਸੰਭਵ ਮਦਦ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਈ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ..ਬਾਕੀ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਜਲਦੀ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 30, 2023

While speaking about the incident, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “We have used drones to check if someone was lying unconscious on terraces or rooftops but no one else was found yet. Everyone who became unconscious has been evacuated.”