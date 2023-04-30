Sunday, April 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Poisonous gas leak causes 11 deaths in Ludhiana's Giaspura, rescue work underway
News Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Poisonous gas leak causes 11 deaths in Ludhiana’s Giaspura, rescue work underway

The area, thickly populated with residential and industrial buildings, has now been cordoned off by the local administration and NDRF personnel.

OpIndia Staff
Poisonous gas leak kills 11 in Ludhiana's Giaspura locality: Details
Tragedy struck Giaspura on the morning of April 30, 2023 (Photo Credits: TOI)
4

On Sunday (April 30) morning, at least 11 people died after inhaling poisonous gas on Sua Road near Eastman Chowk in the Giaspura locality in Ludhiana city of Punjab.

The deceased were identified as Aryan, Sourav, Varsha, Chullu, Abhay, Neetu Devi, Navnesh Kumar and Kalpesh. The identity of other victims is yet to be ascertained. As per reports, officials have so far not been able to detect the type of gas or the source of the leak that caused the incident.

The area, thickly populated with residential and industrial buildings, has now been cordoned off by the local administration and NDRF personnel.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “The incident of gas leak from a factory in Giaspura area of ​​Ludhiana is very sad…Police, government, and NDRF teams are present at the spot…All possible help is being provided… Other details soon.”

While speaking about the incident, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “We have used drones to check if someone was lying unconscious on terraces or rooftops but no one else was found yet. Everyone who became unconscious has been evacuated.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGiaspura gas leak
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,017FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com