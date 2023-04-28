In a major breakthrough for the security forces in the Poonch terror attack which claimed the lives of five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers on April 20, three local men Nisar, Farid and Mushtaq who supported the terrorist in attacking the army truck has been arrested in a counter-terror operation led by the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh.

The senior official reported that 6 people had been arrested and 221 people had been detained for harbouring and assisting terrorists. In addition, he disclosed that both this and the Dangri attack employed Chinese weapons.

221 people were detained and 6 have been arrested for supporting terrorists and providing shelter to them. Chinese weapons were used in the Army truck attack and also in Dangri attack: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Three of the six accused have been identified as Nissar Ahmed, Farid Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed. A Nasir Ahmad reportedly admitted to having housed and supported four terrorists logistically for two months previous to the ambush.

The weapons used in the terrorist strike were dropped with the help of a drone by the handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan which establishes the significant role played by the country in organising and implementing the ghastly assault. They were then collected and handed over to the terrorists by these individuals.

India’s hostile neighbour is rattled by the upcoming G20 summit scheduled to be held in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir this year and is hell-bent on destabilising the area.

The search for the perpetrators is still going on. The terrorists are believed to be hiding in natural caves surrounded by thick vegetation. The security forces are taking the utmost precautions to avoid any collateral damage. Drones are being used to monitor the area, and police and army vehicles are stationed at numerous locations to keep an eye on the movements of the terrorists, who are thought to be between three and five in number and all of them are Pakistani.

MI helicopter, drones and sniffer dogs were pressed into service in a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the cowardly attack. The forensic science lab and bomb disposal teams examined the location and recovered armour-piercing bullets with the marking ’71,’ which are reportedly manufactured at a Chinese plant.

The soldiers were deployed for counter-terror operations one of whom is still critically injured and is undergoing treatment. The outlawed terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a front for the Pakistani terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, is held responsible for the attack.

The army vehicle was transporting fruits and other supplies for an iftar gathering that was scheduled to take place in Sagiote later that day.