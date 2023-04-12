Wednesday, April 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPune BJP's Ravindra Salgaonkar files complaint against former Dy CM Ajit Pawar over land...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Pune BJP’s Ravindra Salgaonkar files complaint against former Dy CM Ajit Pawar over land grabbing case, says he is being threatened

According to the TV9 Marathi report, Ravindra Salgaonkar who is the president of Shivajinagar constituency of BJP filed a complaint at the Khadak police station on April 12.

OpIndia Staff
Pune BJP's Ravindra Salgaonkar files complaint against former Dy CM Ajit Pawar over land issue
Representative Image
5

The BJP officials on Wednesday filed a police complaint against NCP leader and former Dy CM Ajit Pawar over a land issue in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The BJP official who filed the complaint has been identified as Ravindra Salgaonkar. He said that Pawar was creating pressure on him over a land issue and that he had been issued severe threats.

According to the TV9 Marathi report, Ravindra Salgaonkar who is the president of Shivajinagar constituency of BJP filed a complaint at the Khadak police station on April 12. He said in the complaint that he was being threatened by Pawar and his associates over a land issue in the district.

Salgaonkar also stated in the complaint that the legal case regarding the land ownership issue is still pending in the court. However, he alleged that Pawar conducted illegal computation of the disputed land. He also reiterated that he was threatened and pressured after he objected to the illegal activities led by Ajit Pawar.

This comes on the day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted a chargesheet in the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case, in which it had earlier attached the properties of a sugar mill linked to NCP leader and Maharashtra’s former Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar, to a court dealing with money laundering cases.

However, Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra’s names have been dropped from the ED chargesheet but names of some companies, which came up while probing the MSC Bank scam, have been retained. State BJP President Chandrakant Bawankule while commenting on the issue said that the ED omitted the leader’s name as it found no evidence against the leader. However, Ajit Pawar stated that he has not attained clean chit in the matter and that the ED investigation against him is still underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAjit Pawar news, Ajit Pawar land dispute, Maharashtra news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,823FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com