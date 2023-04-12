The BJP officials on Wednesday filed a police complaint against NCP leader and former Dy CM Ajit Pawar over a land issue in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The BJP official who filed the complaint has been identified as Ravindra Salgaonkar. He said that Pawar was creating pressure on him over a land issue and that he had been issued severe threats.

According to the TV9 Marathi report, Ravindra Salgaonkar who is the president of Shivajinagar constituency of BJP filed a complaint at the Khadak police station on April 12. He said in the complaint that he was being threatened by Pawar and his associates over a land issue in the district.

Salgaonkar also stated in the complaint that the legal case regarding the land ownership issue is still pending in the court. However, he alleged that Pawar conducted illegal computation of the disputed land. He also reiterated that he was threatened and pressured after he objected to the illegal activities led by Ajit Pawar.

This comes on the day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted a chargesheet in the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case, in which it had earlier attached the properties of a sugar mill linked to NCP leader and Maharashtra’s former Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar, to a court dealing with money laundering cases.

However, Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra’s names have been dropped from the ED chargesheet but names of some companies, which came up while probing the MSC Bank scam, have been retained. State BJP President Chandrakant Bawankule while commenting on the issue said that the ED omitted the leader’s name as it found no evidence against the leader. However, Ajit Pawar stated that he has not attained clean chit in the matter and that the ED investigation against him is still underway.