Launching a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused TMC leaders of threatening Hindus in the state, adding that Congress, Left and TMC have put the identity of Bengal at stake for “vote bank politics”.

While addressing a public meeting in Howrah, PM Modi said, “Congress, Left and TMC have put the identity of Bengal at stake for vote bank politics. TMC MLAs are threatening Hindus. They say that there are a few Hindus left here, and we will drown the Hindus in Bhagirathi. Notably, it’s utterly shameful that TMC is still protecting them. Such a game of appeasement, such a gesture of inhumanity is absolutely unfortunate.”

He further slammed the TMC government for protecting the culprits involved in the alleged incident of woman molestation and sexual harassment in Sandeshkhali.

“Today our sisters are not safe under the TMC government. Women are being tortured here. What happened in Sandeshkhali? The whole country saw it. The entire TMC government was engaged in saving the culprits of our daughters. Today the accused is in the custody of CBI but TMC is still batting for him,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi continued his attack on the state government and said, “People of Bengal are unable to exercise their right to Freedom of Expression due to TMC’s oppressive tactics. TMC has suppressed the voices of the citizens of Bengal.”

Coming down heavily on the state government, the Prime Minister said that the Congress’ corruption, nepotism, appeasement and the Left’s tyranny and anarchy, together combined to form the TMC.

“Congress’s corruption, Congress’s nepotism and Congress’s appeasement and secondly Left, Left’s tyranny and anarchy, if we put all these evils together then only TMC is formed. Our Howrah is witnessing how Congress, Left and TMC have destroyed Bengal,” he said.

“The way TMC is looting Bengal is a great sin. Teacher recruitment scam, coal scam, chit fund scam, ration scam. What a long list it is. TMC has not even spared our farmers. TMC loots paddy farmers in the markets,” PM Modi added.

He further targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ‘inheritance tax’ row and said that the ‘Shehzada’ of the Congress party wanted to get everyone’s property in the country investigated.

“These people are talking about usurping half of your property even after you die. The ‘Shehzada’ is saying that he will impose an inheritance tax. The Congress party is also talking about giving SC-ST-OBC reservations to Muslims,” PM Modi said.

“There is a competition of appeasement going on between TMC and Congress. The ‘Shehzada’ of the Congress party wants to get everyone’s property in the country investigated. Your earnings will be distributed among those who go for ‘Vote Jihad’ for the INDI Alliance,” he added.

PM Modi alleged that the TMC is not allowing poor people to get central government benefits.

“The TMC government is trying to loot even the central schemes. The BJP government gives Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the poor. Still, here the TMC government releases money only to those who are either associated with TMC or give a ‘cut’ to the TMC people. These people are not allowing other poor people to get the benefits of our schemes,” he said.

“Earlier, parties used to take your votes but after forming the government, their language changed. When you used to go to the leader, the leader used to say, who are you? Modi has changed this thinking. Today the BJP government at the Center is reaching the doorstep of every citizen of the country. And that is why today crores of people of Bengal are getting free ration so that no poor mother is forced to see her children hungry,” PM Modi added.

Voting will take place for eight Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal in the fourth phase of voting to be held on May 13. The constituencies are Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP came up winning 18 seats against the TMC’s 22. The Congress’s tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)