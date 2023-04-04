Rahul Gandhi once again attacks a journalist for asking a question regarding his appeal in the defamation case

Days after rebuking a senior Congress beat journalist for asking a question, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was once again back at it as he attacked a journalist for asking a question about his defamation case. When questioned about BJP’s allegation that Rahul Gandhi is trying to pressurise judiciary in his defamation case, the Congress leader attacked the journalist instead of answering the question.

“Why do you always say what the BJP says?” asked Rahul Gandhi to the journalist, implying that the journalist is parroting BJP’s line even though it was a legitimate question about allegations of pressurising judiciary.

Commenting on the issue, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said, “Once again this arrogant dynast Rahul Gandhi shoots the messenger. After Hawa Nikal Di jibe, now Rahul again attacks media for asking a legitimate question”. He further added, “Does this man have any idea how journalists do ask questions raised from one side to the other! That’s how media works. But this man is an entitled brat and his family has a history of censoring Media! First pressure judiciary now media Who do you think you are? This is a democracy, not your Raj Gharana”

Once again this arrogant dynast Rahul Gandhi shoots the messenger



After Hawa Nikal Di jibe now Rahul again attacks media for asking a legitimate question



Question to Rahul: BJP is saying you are pressuring judiciary



Rahul Gandhi: Why do you say what BJP says… pic.twitter.com/Eu3DDNP9DF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 4, 2023

Earlier, in March, Rahul Gandhi had attacked journalist Ravi Sisodia of CNN-News18 and called him a BJP stooge when he questioned him about his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case, adding that BJP has alleged that the remark was nothing short of an insult to the OBC and the socially oppressed classes of the country.

Rahul Gandhi asked the veteran journalist to wear a BJP symbol on his chest if he wanted to ask questions like that. He also said that the journalist should stop pretending to be a pressman if he was going to ask such questions.

“Aap itne directly BJP ke liye kyun kaam kar rahe ho, thoda discretion se karo yaar. Thoda ghoom ghaam kar poocho. (How is it that you are so openly working from BJP, do it with some discretion. Don’t pose such direct questions, be diplomatic), he said.

“Kyun hawa nikal gayi?” he further mocked the journalist.