Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNPR, known for its anti-Hindu and anti-India takes, labeled by Twitter as US State-affiliated...
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

NPR, known for its anti-Hindu and anti-India takes, labeled by Twitter as US State-affiliated media. Here is what we know so far

Twitter previously recognised NPR as an exception amongst state-financed media organisations due to supposed 'editorial independence.'

OpIndia Staff
NPR, known for its anti-India stance, labelled by Twitter as US State-affiliated media. Here is what we know so far
National Public Radio, image via Tyler Falk
26

On Tuesday, April 4 (local time), Twitter designated the National Public Radio (NPR), which is known for its anti-India stance, as ‘US State-affiliated media’.

NPR now joins the ranks of other propaganda outlets such as Russia Today and Xinhua News Agency, that are also labeled as ‘State-affiliated media’ on the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter defines state-affiliated media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

Screengrab of the Twitter Profile of NPR

On Wednesday (April 5), NPR correspondent David Gura took to Twitter to cry foul over the development. He shared screenshots of Twitter policy, which previously recognised the National Public Radio as an exception amongst state-financed media organisations due to supposed ‘editorial independence.’

The micro-blogging platform recently removed NPR from the list of its exceptions and accordingly labeled the anti-India propaganda outlet as ‘US-state affiliated media.’

NPR and its controversies

It must be mentioned that the media outlet has been at the forefront of peddling Hinduphobia and anti-India propaganda in the United States.

In September 2019, the then NPR producer Furkan Khan went on a vitriolic tirade against the Hindu community. “If Indians give up Hinduism, they will also be solving most of their problems with all the piss drinking and dung worshipping.”

The dehumanising language used by Furkan Khan was similar to the last video message of terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar, who orchestrated the Pulwama attack of 2019.

Screengrab of the deleted tweet by Furkan Khan

The ex-NPR producer had also tried to downplay the ethnic genocide of Kashmiri Pandits at the hands of Islamists as ‘normal conflict collateral damage.’ She also compared Hinduism to both Fascism and Nazism.

In January last year, the Indian correspondent of NPR, Lauren Frayer, resorted to insensitivity and racial stereotyping on the micro-blogging platform. She had attributed a random case of train burglary in Los Angeles to India without verifying the facts of the case.

Lauren Frayer had shared a ground report of the incident and claimed, “At first glance, I thought this was India.” The video, shot by photojournalist John Schreiber, showed how looted packages of UPS boxes, Amazon packages, and unused Covid tests were lying around the train tracks.

The gross generalisation, with a malicious intent to portray India as a ‘litter-filled garbage dump’ to a global audience, did not go well with Indian netizens. Following social media backlash, she deleted her tweet.

Screengrab of the tweet by Lauren Frayer

Popular Twitter user, The Hawk Eye, had pointed out how her Covid-19 reportage was heavily biased and relied on cherry-picking to tarnish India’s global image. She was also seen creating hysteria among the public by sharing pictures of burning pyres.

“All of her articles will give glimpse of any typical left media houses. e.g. Frayer observed that Protesters that carried out 26/1 riots at Red Fort is storm in capital and overshadowed traditional military parade,” the Twitter user pointed out.

Earlier, in September 2020, the US-State-affiliated media defended a paedophile movie on Netflix titled ‘Cuties’. In its review, NPR claimed, “The French film, Cuties, is being praised for its critique of the hyper-sexualisation of young girls – and the consequences of that – as they rush to become adults in the age of social media.”

In November 2021, a talk show by NPR courted controversy for disingenuously shielding ‘Gender Queer’ – a book banned by several US schools for illustrations of sexual encounters between children.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNPR US State affiliated media
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Plea in court says it is the constitutional right of every Muslim employee of govt to be sent on Haj deputation: Why the argument...

Nupur J Sharma -
An advocate, Aamir Javed, has filed a plea in the High Court claiming that it is the "constitutional right" of every Muslim employee of the Central and State government to be sent on deployment to Jeddah during the Haj pilgrimage
News Reports

Karnataka: Local Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to stop attacking Adani, but it seems he may not listen as he has his ‘own mind’

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Kolar in Karnataka where he had made the infamous 'Modi surname' speech which got him disqualified as an MP following conviction in defamation case.

Man bites off snake’s head in Tamil Nadu as revenge, video goes viral, watch

‘Declare Modi terrorist, Hindustan Murdabad’: Anti-India graffiti comes up on Hindu temple in Canada

‘When you are in Congress, you are spineless’: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lashes out at book launch, lambasts Rahul Gandhi

Hindu student who took Anjaneya Deeksha stopped from attending class in missionary school for wearing saffron attire

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com