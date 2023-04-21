Friday, April 21, 2023
UK: Deputy PM Dominic Raab tenders resignation over bullying allegations

"I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word," read Raab's statement.

ANI
Dominic Raab
UK Deputy PM Dominic Saab resigns over bullying allegations (Image Source: CNN)
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Friday resigned in the wake of bullying allegations.

Allegations surfaced about Raab in November, with former staff claiming he created a “culture of fear” in their departments.

He denied the allegations and requested an investigation into himself after two formal complaints were made.

The Dy PM and Justice Secretary, Raab was appointed by Rishi Sunak after he took power in October.

“It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a Minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked,” he said.

Raab’s departure follows Sunak’s decision to dismiss Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi from his post in January after the former chancellor was found to have broken the ministerial code over his tax affairs.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

