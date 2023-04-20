On Monday, April 17, a Rohingya woman and her three daughters, who came from Bangladesh to India around seventeen years ago, were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police. The Rohingya woman had obtained a fake Aadhaar card, voter card, and other Indian documents. The woman has been identified as Fatima, who is also known as Amina alias Moti, and is recognized by the locals as the wife of one Nisar Ali from Muradabad.

The police arrested Fatima and her three daughters Rihana, Gulshan, and Arshi after receiving a tip from an informer. Moreover, Fatima’s husband Nisar has also been arrested. During police interrogation, Nisar admitted that he knew about Fatima’s illegal entry into India before their marriage.

For the past 6-7 months, all of these people have been residing in a rented house on street number 8 in Moradabad’s Katghar area. Fatima admitted upon questioning that she came from Bangladesh to India 17 years ago illegally. She then began working in a meat factory in Meerut adding that she first met Nisar at this factory.

In order to get Indian citizenship, she claimed to have married a much younger Nisar several years ago. After that, Nisar obtained everyone’s Aadhaar, PAN, and voter identification cards, and opened their bank accounts. Nisar, in all the ways possible, assisted them in becoming citizens. Fatima’s first husband passed away, and then she got married to Nisar. Her first spouse left her with three daughters, all of whom have also been arrested.

Additionally, 10 counterfeit PAN cards, e-labor cards, Aadhaar cards, and other cards have been found on them. A complaint has been filed against the accused under sections 419, 420, 467, and 471 of the IPC and section 14C of the Foreigners Act of 1946, according to Rajesh Kumar Solanki, the in-charge of the Katghar police station. Following the arrest, the police brought all four before the court and then lodged them all in jail.