Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and a minister in the Bihar cabinet, was evicted from his room at a Varanasi hotel named Arcadia Hotel, late on Friday night. He was there on a personal visit. Mishan Sinha, his assistant, has reported the hotel management to Sigra Police Station in Varanasi for misbehaviour.

However, the hotel’s administration stated that the reservation was only valid till midnight on April 7th and a different person’s name was used to reserve the accommodation afterwards. Hence, they had to take his luggage out.

Tej Pratap was incensed by this action of the hotel management and left the establishment in the middle of the night. Following a commotion, the police and hotel staff arrived and attempted to pacify him but to no avail.

Tej Pratap had reserved two rooms at the Arcadia Hotel, room numbers 205 and 206, when he arrived in Varanasi, according to the registered complaint. The minister was staying in room 206, while his staff were occupying room no 205.

He went to Assi Ghat for sightseeing and aarti at around 11 in the morning. When he returned at the midnight, he saw that bags from room 205 were removed and kept at the front desk. Moreover, his room was also opened by the hotel staff. The complaint stated that the hotel staff unlawfully removed all of the items from the room of the personnel stationed for his security.

The complaint says that opening the minister’s room without his presence is a serious breach of security. Therefore, strict action should be taken against the manager and other staff members of the hotel, it states. It is further claimed that Tej Pratap’s employee Dilawar was at the hotel at that time, and he was removed from the room and made to sit at the reception.

The management of the hotel said that the minister had to vacate the room 205 at 12 noon on Friday, but he didn’t do so. In the meanwhile, a guest from Chennai had booked that room, and he had reached the hotel. The hotel management said that due to this, they were shifting the luggage from the room to another room in front of his staff, but he became angry after seeing this. He left both rooms and sat in the car.

The management also added that Tej Pratap Yadav’s room was booked till today morning, and it was the other room which was to be vacated yesterday. They claimed that the Bihar minister was confused by the development, and left the hotel last night itself.

As per the police, Tej Pratap’s aide filed a formal complaint which alleged that after looking at the CCTV footage, it was discovered that hotel employees visited his room and removed his possessions. Now, the authorities are attempting to ascertain the hotel management’s position on the matter. Sigra Inspector Raju Singh said that action will be taken as per rules after the investigation is done on the basis of the complaint filed.

Tej Pratap Yadav is a cabinet minister of the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department in the Government of Bihar.