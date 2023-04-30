On April 15, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while they were being taken for a medical examination. Police have now made a shocking claim that Atiq Ahmed had planned an attack on himself when he was in the custody of Uttar Pradesh police. It has been said that Atiq Ahmed had chosen his sharpshooter and close aide Guddu Muslim to execute the fake attack on himself.

On that fateful day, moments before the murder, Atiq Ahmed appeared to have nodded to someone while coming out of the police van.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.



(Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

News agency ANI published the video of the incident on that day. The visuals showed Ashraf coming out of the police vehicle first. The view got blocked then, and it is unclear if Ashraf looked in the direction where Atiq nodded.

Moments later, Atiq Ahmed was brought out of the van. Ashraf and a police officer helped him to get down. Before stepping out of the van, at around 20 seconds timestamp in the video, Atiq looked to his left and nodded at someone. He then slowly stepped down and walked with the police alongside his brother Ashraf.

A few seconds later, media persons asked them something about Guddu Muslim. Ashraf started to answer, saying, “Main baat yeh hai ki Guddu ne”. Before he could finish the sentence, Atiq was shot in the head. Ashraf looked in the direction where Atiq fell, and he was shot too. Multiple shots were fired, and both gangster brothers died on the spot.

Notably, in 2002, while in police custody, Atiq Ahmed plotted to have himself attacked while being taken to a district court for a hearing. At that time, a crude bomb was thrown at him, and Atiq Ahmed sustained minor injuries to his head and arm. Later, it turned out that Ahmed himself planned the attack.