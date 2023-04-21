‘Why the vengeance against this man?’ CJI questions application of NSA in Manish Kashyap case

The Tamil Nadu government’s act of invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap for allegedly spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant labourers in the state was questioned by the Supreme Court of India on Friday.

“Mr Sibal, why NSA for this?”, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud questioned Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the state government. “Why this vengeance against this man?” he asked further.

In response to this, Sibal said that Kashyap had made fake videos saying Biharis were getting attacked in the state of Tamil Nadu. “He has got 60 lakh followers. He is a politician. He has contested elections. He is not a journalist”, Sibal added.

Justice Narasimha: It is a post on Facebook..



Sibal: he is going to TN and saying why the TN people are killing Biharis.



CJI: All videos are on Facebook?



Sibal: he is a politician; he has got 60 lakh followers..

According to the counsel, several FIRs have been filed against Kashyap in both Bihar and Tamil Nadu at present. Kashyap has been described as a habitual offender by Bihar’s attorney and he faces substantial charges, including Section 307.

In light of the several FIRs filed against Kashyap, the state was also urged by the supreme court to refrain from transferring him from the jail in Madurai to another facility.

CJI: Mr. Sibal where is he at present?



Sibal: Madurai Central prison.



CJI: We direct that petitioner will not be moved from Madurai Central Prison.

Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber from Bihar, was held on April 6 under the National Security Act (NSA) in Bihar after he circulated alleged fake videos showing assaults on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu. Kashyap surrendered as the Bihar Police conducted raids on the possible hideouts of the accused.

It was reported earlier that Kashyap had tweeted a ‘fake video’ of the attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu which went viral over social media. The video was however created by the main accused Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, a native of Gopalganj district in rented accommodation in Patna. The videos were debunked as fake by the police department.

The Court has decided to hear the case next on April 29.