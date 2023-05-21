Sunday, May 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSenior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj acts 'anpadh' and wonders why PM Modi isn't speaking...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj acts ‘anpadh’ and wonders why PM Modi isn’t speaking in a language Ukrainian delegation understands. Here is how it works

Netizens took potshots at Saurabh Bharadwaj for being completely unaware of diplomatic protocols and still having the audacity to mock others.

OpIndia Staff
AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj acts 'anpadh' and wonders why PM Modi isn't speaking in a language the Ukrainian delegation understands. Here is how it works
Saurabh Bharadwaj (left), PM Modi with Zelenskyy (right), images via TOI and Indian Express
24

On Saturday (May 20), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj courted controversy by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘displayed his ignorance’ by speaking in Hindi during his in-person meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.

PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima and sent out a message of peace. “I wish to assure you that India and I, in my personal capacity, will do whatever is possible to find a solution to this (conflict),” the Indian Prime Minister said.

In his desperation to take potshots at his political rival, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj mocked PM Modi for speaking in Hindi, which is one of the official languages of India. “Wasn’t the PM told that the language used in Ukraine is not Hindi?” he remarked (archive).

Screengrab of the tweet by Saurabh Bharadwaj

While proudly showcasing his inability to comprehend things, the AAP legislator said, “This video of the Prime Minister (speaking in Hindi) can only be used to fool Bhakts (a term used to mock BJP supporters).”

Saurabh Bharadwaj, who has often been in the news for the wrong reasons, failed to understand that world leaders are accompanied by interlocutors and translators. The Heads of State are not expected to speak the language of their counterparts during bilateral meetings or visits to foreign nations.

It has been a long tradition in India for Prime Ministers to speak Hindi on world forums or during their meeting with world leaders. One may recollect the famous address of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Hindi at the United Nations.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well-versed in English, he has voluntarily chosen to speak in Hindi with other world leaders since 2014.

A report in The Indian Express states, “While Modi is quite conversant in English given that many New Delhi-based diplomats have met him and never found language to be an impediment, sources said he seems to have decided to stick to Hindi in his interactions.”

“That he is reasonably comfortable with the English language is clear by the fact that interpreters are not required to translate from English to Hindi,” the report further read.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also conceded that he spoke in Ukrainian during his meeting with PM Modi. His message was conveyed to the Indian Prime Minister through an interlocutor.

“Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation,” the Ukranian President said.

“I spoke about Ukraine’s needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank India for supporting our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” he added.

However, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj presumed that there would be no translators in the meeting, who would help Zelenskyy understand what his Indian counterpart was saying.

Social media users were aghast at the ignorance of the AAP legislator and lambasted him for mocking the Indian Prime Minister. “Bharadwaj has lost his mind…Shouldn’t we speak in our mother tongue in front of any country? Should he have spoken in Ukrainian?” inquired one Vikash Singh Rathore.

Popular Twitter user Ankur Singh chided, “Please use some common sense.” He also mocked the AAP legislator for claiming to hack an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) using a screwdriver.

“Just like himself, Kejriwal has kept clowns as his Ministers,” wrote one Niraj Verma.

Netizens took potshots at Saurabh Bharadwaj for being completely unaware of diplomatic protocols and still having the audacity to mock others. This is however not the first time that the AAP legislator has courted controversy.

Earlier in February this year, a video went viral on social media wherein Saurabh Bharadwaj and another AAP senior leader were heard assuring his party workers that Delhi jails have a lot of ‘majje’ (enjoyment). 

They were also heard saying that all the jailed AAP leaders are having fun inside the jail and there was nothing to worry about.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSaurabh Bharadwaj Modi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Hindi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Eight senior officers including Delhi Chief Secretary write to LG’s office alleging harassment by ministers of Arvind Kejriwal govt and Punjab Police

OpIndia Staff -

Complaint filed against TMC MP Mouha Moitra with the EC alleging inaccuracies in 2019 election affidavit and expenditure report

OpIndia Staff -

‘You have made a significant impact on everything’: Read why US President Joe Biden told PM Modi that he wants to take his autograph

OpIndia Staff -

Even as Pakistan descends into chaos, the failed state starts writing letters to OIC nations asking them to boycott the G-20 meet in India:...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Mohammed Ikhlash poses as Manoj to lure a Hindu woman, rapes and extorts money using objectionable video

OpIndia Staff -

Saket Gokhale does it again, misleads the public about the newly introduced 20% TCS on credit cards

OpIndia Staff -

‘Theatre owners are getting threats’: The Kerala Story producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says there is an ‘illegal ban’ on the film in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

IAF temporarily grounds MiG-21 fleet for safety checks as probe in the crash resulting in the death of three continues

OpIndia Staff -

Mysterious letter appears on Delhi education minister Atishi’s website alleging ‘deficiency scam’ in teacher recruitment, the AAP leader removes link from Twitter bio

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist Carole Cadwalladr asked to pay £1.2 million to Brexit sponsor Arron Banks for claiming he had ties to Russia, Guardian and other liberals...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,370FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com