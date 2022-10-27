Days after Arvind Kejriwal was mocked for reportedly following a Twitter account that posts adult and pornographic content, his loyalist and party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, has supposedly been caught in a similar predicament. On Thursday, October 27, social media was abuzz with posts lampooning the AAP MLA for following in Kejriwal’s footsteps when he was found following a Twitter account named @edynwaifu, the display picture of which showed a woman clad in skimpy attire.

The account has more than 260.8K followers and follows 48 Twitter accounts. The account’s Twitter bio reads, “your favourite anime barbie”. A visit to the Twitter account with the handle @edynwaifu [NSFW link] shows several nude and semi-nude photographs.

Twitter account @edynwaifu

Twitter users shared photos and videos as evidence to back their claim that Bharadwaj was indeed following the pornographic content account. A Twitter user Ambuj Mishra shared a screen recording of the list of Twitter users whom the AAP Greater Kailash MLA follows on Twitter and the adult content account Edyn was one of them.

“Like Kejriwal, like MLA”, Tweeted the social media user taking a dig at the Delhi CM and his MLA for their similar online antics.

Another Twitter user also shared the screenshot of Edyn’s Twitter profile to back his claim that the AAP MLA was indeed following the pornographic content account.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj follow a pornstar on twitter.

इसके पहले केजरीवाल का भी ऐसा ही कारनामा आया था सामने| pic.twitter.com/fwJTWy7IcA — Unknown (@i_spatel) October 27, 2022

Inquiring into the assertions made on the microblogging site Twitter, we at OpIndia checked the Twitter account of Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, only to discover that the adult content account Edyn is indeed on his ‘following’ list.

SS from Saurabh Bhadawaj’s Twitter account

Interestingly, only a few days ago, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was spotted allegedly following an adult content account named Esmee. Social media users took a swipe at the AAP supremo, mocking him with memes for following an account that posted pornographic content.

Following the social media uproar, we checked if Arvind Kejriwal is indeed following @Esmee4Keeps. However, at the time of writing that report, Kejriwal’s following list had no such account. We could not confirm if Kejriwal had indeed followed the said account as alleged by social media users or if he unfollowed it after the online furore.

However, hours later, the Twitter account @Esmee4keeps responded to Kejriwal, welcoming him on her OnlyFans page and promising to chat with him later.

“@ArvindKejriwal awesome to see you on my onlyfans, chat with you later,” the account tweeted.