On Friday, Hindi TV Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed a journalist named Wasiuddin Siddiqui for targeting her for marrying a Muslim man. He indicated that the actress married a Muslim man because he is rich and that she wouldn’t have decided to do so if he was some random poor Muslim.

Further indicating that love jihad cases are a sham and that no such concept exists, Siddiqui said, “If a Muslim is rich then he is a son-in-law, if a Muslim is poor then it becomes a love jihad case. A classic example is that of actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She who is the supporting actress of the film The Kerala Story, is married to Shahnawaz Shaikh”.

The actress silenced the journalist and corrected him at first saying that she was not part of the film but would have loved to be a part of it. “Stop talking nonsense. Lets not talk about money here. I am an independent woman, financially and also mentally. And I married the man of my choice without damn conversion. What do you even know about us?” she slammed.

She further said that the journalist was so hungry for attention that he didn’t even fact-check before posting the tweet. She also slammed one of the Twitter users who trolled her saying that she was now a Muslim and ready to be the mother of around 40 children.

And one more thing i wish i could have been a part of kerela story. But my bad i wasn’t there. And you call yourself PATRAKAAR ? Fact check karna bhool gaye yaa attention paane ka naya tarika dhoondh nikaala hai. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

“Tu kaun hota hai? Kaun hai tu? Twitter ka ek tuch sa troller mujhe batayega mujhe kya karna hai kya nahi. Apna ghar samjhal jakar. Nikal yahan se (Who are you to tell me what should I do? Some random Twitter troller will now give me suggestions? get lost from here),” she tweeted.

screenshot from Twitter

What Wasiuddin Siddiqui said is a classic Islamist trope to whitewash the extremely serious atrocities against Hindu women. Love Jihad as a phenomenon is limited to those “relationships” where the Muslim man hides his identity and pretends to be Hindu to exploit the woman, forces her to convert to Islam failing which commits violence etc. At no point were all consensual relationships between Hindus and Muslims ever branded “love jihad”.

Further, The Kerala Story is not even about Love Jihad or consensual relationships. It is about Islamic brainwashing that ISIS, a terror organisation commits, to exploit young Hindu and Christian girls to convert to Islam for further flesh trade and terrorism. To claim that a Hindu woman marrying a Muslim man or a Muslim woman marrying a Hindu man consensually and without the Hindu converting to Islam is “love jihad” or similar to stories shown in The Kerala Story is a classic tool deployed by Islamists to whitewash their crimes against Hindu women.

It is pertinent here to note that Devoleena has clarified that she never converted to Islam to marry her husband Shahnawaz Shaikh. She extended her support to The Kerala Story clearly because it is a movie about Islamic terrorism and the dangerous tools deployed by ISIS.

C grade troller k list mein ek aur naam. Let me burst your bubble. Burkha pehenake brainwash karke Fatema apa banne k baad uske saath jo jo hua usi k wajahse 100 Crore ki movie bani. Mubarak ho. Waise Adah toh A lister mein agayee. Tumhara kya hoga. Troller hi rahoge ? https://t.co/uabxdd2WJS — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 14, 2023

She also had said that she watched the movie with her husband and neither thought the movie was against Islam.

Its not always like that. My husband is a muslim & came with me to watch the movie & he appreciated it. He neither took it as an offence nor he felt it was against his religion. And i feel thats how every indian should be like. #TheKeralaStory https://t.co/Qr0NSd87X1 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 13, 2023

That it is being extended to her marriage only proves that Islamists are desperate to whitewash crimes by Muslim men against Hindu women and in the process, they are even willing to whitewash ISIS.

The actress tied the knot with her fitness trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh in December last year. Before being married, the two dated for three years. According to the star, he was ‘godsent’ for her.

A TV show named Saath Nibhaana Saathiya hosted on Star Plus channel, helped Devoleena Bhattacharjee become well-known on Indian television. Later, the actress appeared in programmes like Laal Ishq and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s second season. Additionally, the actress appeared in Bigg Boss 13, which aired in 2019. Devoleena was last saw at work during Bigg Boss 15.