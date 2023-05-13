As the counting of votes for the civic body polls held across the state of Uttar Pradesh is in its final leg BJP is emerging as the undisputed winner. Both Congress and Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav have failed to secure even one seat out of the 17 municipal corporation seats in the state.

This year’s ULB poll results are especially significant since the party that wins the majority of seats may use them as a springboard to increase popularity before the crucial general elections of 2024. Knowing this, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav seems to be completely unfazed. This is why, despite scoring a big fat zero in the UP civic body polls, Akhilesh Yadav instead of introspecting, descended on Twitter to target BJP over the Karnataka poll results.

He tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “The takeaway from Karnataka is that the BJP’s divisive, anti-youth, anti-women, corrupt, rich-oriented, socially divisive, and individualistic ideologies are finally coming to an end. This is a serious mandate from the new, optimistic India to combat inflation, unemployment, corruption, and hostility.”

कर्नाटक का संदेश ये है कि भाजपा की नकारात्मक, सांप्रदायिक, भ्रष्टाचारी, अमीरोन्मुखी, महिला-युवा विरोधी, सामाजिक-बँटवारे, झूठे प्रचारवाली, व्यक्तिवादी राजनीति का ‘अंतकाल’ शुरू हो गया है।



ये नये सकारात्मक भारत का महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी, भ्रष्टाचार व वैमनस्य के ख़िलाफ़ सख़्त जनादेश… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 13, 2023

Netizens found in difficult to digest Akhilesh Yadav’s audacious behaviour. Several users tweeted hilarious responses reminding the Samajwadi chief of his party’s disappointing performance in the UP municipal corporation elections.

A Twitter user @arpispeaks poked fun at Akhilesh Yadav saying that the match has already been played and won in Uttar Pradesh while you were busy concentrating on Karnataka.

सपा की सरकार बन रही है क्या कर्नाटक में?



आप कर्नाटक में लगे पड़े हो और यूपी में फिर खेला हो गया!! — Arpita Shaivya (@arpispeaks) May 13, 2023

“Karnataka’s message is apparent to you, but Uttar Pradesh’s message remains unclear where the populace has freed UP from SP. Look at your home first, Akhilesh ji,” tweeted Twitter user Nishant in Hindi.

आपको कर्नाटक का संदेश समझ आ गया, पर उत्तरप्रदेश का संदेश नजर नही आ रहा। जहाँ जनता यूपी को सपा मुक्त कर रही है। अपना घर देखिए अखिलेश जी, — Nishant🇮🇳 (@iNishant4) May 13, 2023

“What about UP,” another Twitter user Ravi Rk Bundela wrote mocking the Samajwadi Party chief.

Up में का बा 🤣 — Ravi Rk Bundela (@RkBundela) May 13, 2023

Other Twitter users advised Akhilesh Yadav to focus on Uttar Pradesh where, in a big embarrassment, his party failed to win even one Mayor seat in the most recent civic body elections instead of worrying about what is happening in other states.

कर्नाटक की छोड़िये, यूपी का देखिए।



यूपी में विपक्ष कही दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है — 🇮🇳 Yashwant Singh (@inda_yashwant) May 13, 2023

खुद की हालत देख लो टोटी भाई, कर्नाटक को भाजपा और कांग्रेस पे छोड़ दो।। — Kundan । কুন্দন l Sanghi (@kundanrss) May 13, 2023

As the counting of votes for the civic body polls held across the state of Uttar Pradesh is in its final leg BJP is emerging as the undisputed winner. At the time of publishing this report, BJP was leading on 16 of the 17 municipal corporation seats of the state.

While the Bahujan Samajwadi Party was ahead on 1 seat (Saharanpur municipal seat), Congress and Samajwadi Party have failed to secure even one seat out of the 17 municipal corporation seats in the state.

Elections for 199 nagar palika parishads, 544 nagar panchayats, and 17 municipal corporations were held in two phases on May 4 and May 11 respectively. Out of the 4.32 crore eligible voters, about 52% exercised their right to vote in the first phase of voting while 53% did so in the second phase, according to Election Commission data.

The polling was held with both EVMs and ballot papers for a total of 14,684 posts. This includes 17 posts of mayor, 1,420 of corporators, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad members, 544 of nagar panchayat chairpersons and 7,178 posts of nagar panchayat members.

Notably, there were previously 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh, but this year there are 17 due to Shahjahanpur choosing its first mayor after becoming a municipal corporation in 2018.

In the 2017 ULB polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win 14 out of 16 mayoral seats. Two seats, Meerut and Aligarh, went to BSP. This time, Shahjanapur has been added taking the total number of mayoral seats in the state to 17.