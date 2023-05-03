Weeks after several media reports claimed that slain mafia Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad Ahmed, was a scholarly pupil, his 10th standard mark sheet went viral on social media, revealing that he was not bright academically after all.

After Asad Ahmed died in retaliatory firing, the police, in its investigation, recovered his 10th standard mark sheet from his school in Prayagraj, St Joseph.

The mark sheet revealed Asad Ahmed was weak in academics, scoring a mere 175 out of 700 marks, which amounts to 25 per cent, besides failing in every subject.

Asad Ahmad, the Atiq Ahmad's son's Marksheet. He secured 175/700 in 10th class and failed with 25%.



Asad got 28 marks out of 100 in English, 21.5 out of 100 in Hindi, 19 in Science, 19 in Mathematics and 19.8 in Social Studies, indicating that studying in school, attending classes, and scoring good marks were not among his top priorities.

Besides, the police also found that Asad had all the trappings of becoming a mafia, and was deeply inspired by his father. He had scared the wits out of the school administration and had brutally thrashed a teacher during a competition. While playing a game, Asad had reportedly slapped a referee too, reports revealed.

The remarks mentioned in Asad’s report card read, “Need to work on all subjects.”

The report card of Asad Ahmed is in stark contrast to the attempts made by media organisations to paint him as a scholar with a bright academic future ahead of him. Several news reports claimed that Asad scored 85 per cent in the 12th Class and was pursuing higher education in the US.

The attempts to exaggerate Asad Ahmed’s educational performance were meant to humanise the man who was involved in the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case for which Atiq Ahmed was in jail.

Mohammed Ghulam and Asad Ahmed were killed in an encounter in Jhansi on 13th April 2023. Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. There was a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs each on their heads. Umesh Pal was a witness in the Raju Pal murder case of 2005. BSP MLA Raju Pal was killed in 2005 by the mafia Atik Ahmed’s gang. Umesh Pal was killed in Prayagraj on 24th February 2023, by Asad Ahmed and six other members of Atiq Ahmed’s gang. Asad Ahmed was the third son of Atiq Ahmed.