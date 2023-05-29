Bandra-Versova sea link named after Veer Savarkar by CM Shinde: Read how NCP had chosen to name Bandra-Worli sea link after Rajiv Gandhi instead of Savarkar

On May 28, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the upcoming Bandra-Versova sea link will be named after the freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Damodar Savarkar. He also announced that a state-level gallantry award along the lines of the one that the Central government gives will be named after Savarkar. The Sea Link will be called ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sea Link’.

#WATCH | "Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named after VD Savarkar and will be known as Veer Savarkar Setu," announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on the occasion of #SavarkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/la9RbZlLf8 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

While speaking on Savarkar’s birth anniversary, CM Shinde said that the former’s name has been maligned by some people with vested interests and out of fright that their shops would be shut if his thoughts become mainstream. Notably, this was the first time Savarkar’s birth anniversary was celebrated at Maharashtra Sadan constructed by the state government.

He said, “The critics of Savarkar know if his thoughts become popular in society, they will have to shut shop. Imagine how terrified they are that they oppose Savarkar even after 57 years of his death There have been deliberate and consistent attempts to malign the image of Savarkar by some for their selfish gains. It is unfortunate even after 57 years of his death, some people fail to understand him. It angers me to see some people deliberately try to malign his image.”

Praising the move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked CM Shinde. Notably, in March this year, Fadnavis sent an official letter to CM Shinde requesting him to name the sea link after Veer Savarkar. He said, “This will ensure Savarkar’s name and work remain etched in the memory of people.”

NCP chose Rajiv Gandhi over Savarkar for the Bandra-Worli sea link

This is not the first time Savarkar’s name has been proposed for a sea link. In 2009, BJP-Shiv Sena proposed Savarkar’s name for the Bandra-Worli sea link. However, the then-Maharashtra government under Congress-NCP denied the proposal and chose Rajiv Gandhi’s name for the same.

According to an Indian Express report from July 2009, NCP chief Sharad Pawar suggested Rajiv Gandhi’s name for the sea link. In an editorial, Sena mouthpiece Saamna pointed out that the sea link could have been named after personalities born in Maharashtra including Savarkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jotiba Phule or Babu Genu. However, Pawar suggested Rajiv Gandhi’s name to “please Sonia”.

While BJP-Sena said a decision was made to name the sea link after Savarkar, NCP leader and then-deputy CM CHhagan Bhujbal claimed there were no documents to show that the link was originally named after Veer Sawarkar.

About Bandra-Versova Sea Link

Bandra-Versova Sea Link is an upcoming 17.17 KM bridge connecting Versova and Banfra-Worli Sea Link in Bandra. It is part of the Coastal Road. The project was scheduled to be started in 2019 and completed in 2023. However, the construction began in August 2022 and the deadline for the project was shifted to 2026.