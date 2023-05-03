‘Advani had gone to jail, others will too’: Education Minister of Bihar, who had said Ramcharitmanas is full of ‘garbage’, now threatens Bageshwar Dham Baba

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav who earlier said that Ramcharitmanas is filled with “kooda-kachra” (garbage) and should be burnt like Manusmriti has now targeted Pandit Dheerendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Chandrashekhar Yadav said, “If Baba Bageshwar comes to conduct malicious work, Bihar will not allow it to happen; if he has come to promote hatred, then even Advani went to jail and others will also go. Bageshwar Baba, or any other Baba, posses no magic or supernatural powers.”

Chandrashekhar further alleged that people like Pandit Dheerendra Krishna Shastri run their businesses in the name of religion. It is notable that Dheerendra Krishna Shastri also known as “Bageshwar Dham Sarkar” is the head priest (Mahant) of the Bageshwar Dham Temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, RJD leader Tej Pratap Singh is also opposing the Bageshwar Dham head priest. Recently, Tej Pratap threatened to nab Shastri at the airport. He also shared some pictures of the volunteers of Dharmnirpeksha Sevak Sangh (DSS) undergoing ‘training’. The volunteers were seen holding lathis and green flags.

Meanwhile, former deputy CM of Bihar and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi challenged RJD’s Chandrashekhar and Tej Pratap to dare to speak against the propagators of Islam and Christianity in a similar fashion. He also demanded action against RJD leader Jagadanand Singh, who had earlier said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being built on the land of hatred (nafrat ki zameen par banne wala dharmsthal).

“Why did Lalu Yadav remain silent on Jagadanand’s statement so as to secure whose vote?” Modi questioned. He also recalled RJD leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi’s hateful statement wherein he threatened to turn Bihar into the land of Karbala. Modi further added that RJD while in opposition performs hawan and pooja but after getting power they turn arrogant.

“The famous mind reader Suhani Shah has already punctured Baba’s miracles,” Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar. All of his magic is nothing but a garbage of lies (jhooth ka kabaad).”

Notably, on Saturday (May 13, 2023), Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri will arrive in Bihar for his program at Naubatpur, Patna. Thousands of devotees are expected to come from Bihar and Jharkhand.