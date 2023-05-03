Wednesday, May 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBijnor: Shahid stabs his son Gulfam to death suspecting incestuous relationship with mother, arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bijnor: Shahid stabs his son Gulfam to death suspecting incestuous relationship with mother, arrested

As Shahid's wife stayed with their son Gulfam instead of staying with her husband, he suspected that her wife was having an incestuous relationship with their son

OpIndia Staff
Image via Bijnor Police
21

A shocking case from the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh has come to the fore wherein a father murdered his son over the suspicion of his son having an alleged incestuous relationship with his mother. The 45-year-old accused Shahid killed his son Mohammad Gulfam (22) on March 5 this year. The matter, however, came to light only after the deceased victim’s mother lodged a complaint against her husband accusing him of killing their son. 

Accused Shahid who was arrested by Bijnor Police on April 29 has confessed to his crime and told the police that he doubted that his son and his wife were having an incestual relationship. Shahid informed the police that he asked his wife to stay with him, but she opted to stay with their son, which caused them to get into arguments and physical fights as well.

The accused also said that on March 5, he called his son Gulfam to Hajipur village and tried to persuade him to stay away from his wife (Gulfam’s mother). However, Gulfam did not listen and started arguing with him. Following this, Shahid stabbed his son with a knife. After that Gulfam was taken to the district hospital, but he died during treatment.

Shahid also told the police that he hid the knife used in the murder near a Mango orchard. On the basis of the information given by the accused, the police recovered the murder weapon.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that her husband Shahid and son Gulfam were having a dispute over something and an angry Shahid severely injured Gulfam, following which he died. The police registered a case against the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to the woman’s complaint. Police said that the accused who was on the run after killing his son has finally been arrested and has been sent to judicial custody.

“We registered a case against the accused under section 302 of IPC based on the complaint filed by his wife, but he had been on the run ever since. However, he has finally been arrested,” Bijnor SP said. Shahid also has been booked under section 4/25 of the Arms Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sharad Pawar forms committee to choose next NCP chief, Dharashiv NCP leaders resign, workers cry, demand reconsideration of resignation: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife moves SC seeking lift stay on his arrest, alleges he had sex with prostitutes in BCCI hotel rooms, demanded dowry

OpIndia Staff -

‘Complete autonomy of temple administration to the devotees’: Here are 9 promises BJP makes in Karnataka in their manifesto on culture and heritage

Anurag -

SC collegium overrules IB objection, recommends lawyer Firdosh Phiroze Pooniwalla as Bombay HC judge, ‘minority’ identity also cited in resolution: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Advani had gone to jail, others will too’: Education Minister of Bihar, who had said Ramcharitmanas is full of ‘garbage’, now threatens Bageshwar Dham...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress, which now wants to ban Bajrang Dal, withdrew cases against 1600 PFI terrorists, allied with SDPI and gambled with national security

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Did Rana Ayyub speak at United Nations General Assembly? Not really. Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -

No home, no water: How Pakistani Hindu refugees are living in abysmal conditions in harsh summer after their houses got demolished in Jodhpur

OpIndia Staff -

Communist SFI protests against screening of The Kerala Story in JNU, says it is ‘propaganda’ to hurt ‘secular ethos’

OpIndia Staff -

Nepal is already a Hindu nation in principle, if India becomes a Hindu nation, it will positively impact the world: What Former Chief Justice...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,449FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com