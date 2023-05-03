A shocking case from the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh has come to the fore wherein a father murdered his son over the suspicion of his son having an alleged incestuous relationship with his mother. The 45-year-old accused Shahid killed his son Mohammad Gulfam (22) on March 5 this year. The matter, however, came to light only after the deceased victim’s mother lodged a complaint against her husband accusing him of killing their son.

Accused Shahid who was arrested by Bijnor Police on April 29 has confessed to his crime and told the police that he doubted that his son and his wife were having an incestual relationship. Shahid informed the police that he asked his wife to stay with him, but she opted to stay with their son, which caused them to get into arguments and physical fights as well.

The accused also said that on March 5, he called his son Gulfam to Hajipur village and tried to persuade him to stay away from his wife (Gulfam’s mother). However, Gulfam did not listen and started arguing with him. Following this, Shahid stabbed his son with a knife. After that Gulfam was taken to the district hospital, but he died during treatment.

Shahid also told the police that he hid the knife used in the murder near a Mango orchard. On the basis of the information given by the accused, the police recovered the murder weapon.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that her husband Shahid and son Gulfam were having a dispute over something and an angry Shahid severely injured Gulfam, following which he died. The police registered a case against the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to the woman’s complaint. Police said that the accused who was on the run after killing his son has finally been arrested and has been sent to judicial custody.

“We registered a case against the accused under section 302 of IPC based on the complaint filed by his wife, but he had been on the run ever since. However, he has finally been arrested,” Bijnor SP said. Shahid also has been booked under section 4/25 of the Arms Act.