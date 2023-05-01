Monday, May 1, 2023
During Amit Shah’s rally, a group drinks everything a cold drink vendor had to sell, BJP leader Pratap Simha makes good the loss after video goes viral

Pratap Simha
BJP MP Pratap Simha covered loss of a cold drink seller who suffered mishap at HM Shah's public meeting (Image: TNIE/Twitter/FB)
On April 30, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mysore Pratap Simha transferred a sum of Rs 35,000 to one Sameer Hasan Saab, who suffered a loss at Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Lashmeshwar, district Gadag of Karnataka. The incident occurred on April 28, when HM Shah addressed a large public meeting regarding upcoming state assembly elections. Near the event ground, Sameer had parked his van containing cold drink bottles hoping to sell them.

During the event, suddenly, a large number of people emptied the bottles on the van while Sameer helplessly tried to stop them. He kept telling them that he brought the cold drink for sale and not for free distribution, but no one listened.

Someone recorded the video of the incident and published it on social media. The video went viral, and netizens tagged PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Shah in the tweets.

Soon after the video went viral and Bharatiya Janata Party leadership learned about the incident, MP Simha swung into action and sought Sameer’s number. At around 10 PM Simha published a tweet asking for his number, and within an hour, he updated that the payment of Rs 35,000 had been made to Sameer.

In a social media post, Simha wrote, “I have sent money to Sameer Hasan Saab. Sorry brother. Thank you.”

Karnataka Assembly Elections

Karnataka Assembly Elections are scheduled for May 10, 2023. The counting will be held on May 13, 2023.

