Monday, May 1, 2023
Updated:

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of TMC’s Anubrata Mondal till May 4

ANI
Image Source: Zee News
1

The Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal till May 4 in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Meanwhile, the arguments on his application seeking his transfer from Delhi to Asansol Correctional Home (West Bengal) are underway. In March, the TMC’s Birbhum district president moved an application in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court seeking his transfer to Asansol Correctional Home (West Bengal).

Earlier, on Monday, the TMC leader was produced in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court at the expiry of his judicial custody.

Earlier, on April 27, the Rouse Avenue Court granted three days’ custody of Sukanya Mondal, Anubrata’s daughter, to Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate her in the cattle smuggling case. She was arrested on the previous day by the ED.

Special judge Raghubeer Singh granted three days’ custody after hearing the submission of the special public prosecutor (SPP) Nitesh Rana and defence counsels.

The court, however, allowed the counsels to meet the accused during ED custody. It also directed the ED to get the accused medically examined in every 48 hours.

ED sought three days’ remand to trace the proceeds of the crime, trace the money trail and identify the modus operandi. She was also to be sat along her father and TMC strongman Anubarata and questioned in connection with the case. The SPP submitted that Sukanya Mondal was arrested on April 26 evening.

A close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Anubrata was arrested by the CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case in July last year.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

