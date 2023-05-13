As the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections were declared on 13th May 2023, the Congress party emerged as the winner of the elections exceeding the magic figure of 113 much behind. The Congress making its own government in the southern states can be seen as a relieving factor for the anti-Hindu forces in more than many ways. The party in its manifesto had promised to ban Bajrang Dal and give Muslim reservations. Despite this, the party has a history of withdrawing cases against the terrorists of the banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and joining hands with its political wing Social Democratic Party of India.

Congress may ban Bajrang Dal when it assumes power

In its pre-election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the Congress party explicitly outlined its intention to prohibit organizations such as PFI and Bajrang Dal. The manifesto emphasized the party’s firm commitment to taking a strong and unwavering position against individuals and groups that allegedly promote hostility among communities based on caste and religion.

While Bajrang Dal stands as one of the few active-on-ground solutions to atrocities committed against Hindus in riots or otherwise, the Congress party equated it with PFI. The Congress party drew a comparison between the Bajrang Dal and the PFI, highlighting the latter’s involvement in activities deemed anti-India. However, it is important to note that the Bajrang Dal has not been implicated in any anti-national activities or actions that threaten national security. The organization primarily focuses on providing security for Hindus and advocating for their welfare. Promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in the birthplace of Bajrang Bali can be seen as indicative of the Congress party’s alleged anti-Hindu sentiment.

What if Bajrang Dal is banned?

Banning Bajrang Dal will result in accelerated anti-Hindu activities by the Islamists in the state. With restrictions imposed on Bajrang Dal, Hindus may lose an important agency voicing the issues like love jihad, cow slaughter and smuggling, land jihad, etc. attacking the Hindu community. BJP – away from power – may also limit itself to some legal tactics and debates over the constitution rather than demanding concrete actions against these systematic expansive undertakings of Islamists.

Active existence of Bajrang Dal is therefore needed in a land like Karnataka where religious conversions are forced since the era of Tipu Sultan whose birth anniversary was celebrated by the state during the Congress regime. If Bajrang Dal is banned in Karnataka, Hindus in the state must also find an equally effective way to stop cow slaughter and smuggling, fight love jihad, intercept forced conversions, and protect Hindu processions from stone pelting.

Congress remained silent when PFI was growing

In September 2022, the PFI was banned by the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The organization has proven ambitions to transform India into an Islamic nation by the year 2047, coinciding with the country’s centenary of independence. While Congress has mentioned in its manifesto before the elections that it will not support PFI, it must be remembered how Congress has helped this terrorist outfit expand.

It is notable that during the tenure of the Congress party in Karnataka, spanning from May 2013 to May 2018 under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and subsequently, with HD Kumaraswamy of JDS as the Chief Minister, where the Congress remained part of the ruling coalition, the PFI (Popular Front of India) had a significant opportunity to expand its presence in the state. Over the course of these six years, the PFI effectively capitalized on this favourable environment, expanding its network extensively.

Congress has dropped cases against PFI in the past

Congress has not only given a free hand to the terror outfits but also withdrawn cases against the terrorists. In 2015, under Siddaramaiah’s government in Karnataka, a decision was made to drop charges against 1600 terrorists associated with the PFI, which was indeed a dangerous move. During raids conducted by NIA officials on the PFI, various items including weapons, anti-national literature, and guns were reportedly discovered. However, the Congress party chose to withdraw the cases against the 1600 PFI terrorists. This decision was seen as not merely an act of shortsightedness, but rather a deliberate appeasement and a risky compromise on national security for electoral gains.

In addition to the PFI, cases were also dropped against members of ‘The Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD)’. Both these organizations have their origins linked to SIMI – Students Islamic Movement of India, which was established in April 1977 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. SIMI was recognized as a terrorist organization, with some of its members later forming the ‘Indian Mujahideen’. The name of this organization has been associated with various bomb blasts in cities such as Jaipur, Allahabad, Delhi, Pune, Patna, Bodh Gaya, and Hyderabad. Following the ban on SIMI, several of its members reportedly joined the PFI.

KFD has been implicated in various incidents, including communal riots in Mysore and the IISC Bangalore firing incident. This organization faced direct accusations of being involved in the killing of two students at a college in Mysore. It’s worth noting that these incidents occurred prior to Siddaramaiah’s government coming into power in the state. TB Jayachandra, who served as the Law Minister of Karnataka at the time, defended the decision to withdraw the case. He claimed that the individuals involved were peaceful protestors whose names were allegedly included in the charge sheet unnecessarily. Without any investigation, the Minister declared that the accused were part of the mob and that they had no hand in the violence.

Congress has a deal with PFI and SDPI

The Congress party entered into a covert agreement with the PFI and its political wing SDPI for specific constituencies, resulting in the SDPI not fielding candidates against Congress in the 2018 assembly elections. In comparison to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the PFI’s influence was growing rapidly in Karnataka, and reports claimed that they had compiled a hitlist targeting prominent figures associated with Hinduism, including RSS leaders. In a significant development, an entire community hall in Puttur was allegedly transformed into an arms depot, which was subsequently seized by the NIA during their raids.

What if Islamists in Karnataka get a favourable Congress government?

When voted to power in Karnataka, the Congress party as a ruler must be impartial in the investigations of cases against PFI terrorists, and SDPI members. However, with appeasement programs topping the priority chart of the party seldom allow them to do that. With an Islamofavourite party ruling in the state, Hindus can only expect delays in the investigations of cases like the Praveen Nettaru murder case. It would not be surprising if some more religiously motivated political killings of Hindus take place in Karnataka as Islamists may attempt to assert powers with Congress replacing the saffron party in the Vidhan Saudh.

Muslim Reservation is also an important issue in Karnataka

The hearing on Muslim reservations is going on in the Supreme Court. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 25, 2023. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the case. The BJP government defended this decision in court after removing the Muslim reservation. However, the Congress promised in its manifesto that it will bring in the Muslim reservations. It will now be seen in the court how the state government changes its stance with the regime change.

The Karnataka Hijab Row

There was a ruckus in the state regarding hijab. Islamic fundamentalists campaigned in support of the hijab-burqa. They demanded that Muslim students be allowed to wear the burqa in educational institutions by defying the rules of uniform. This case was also heard in the Supreme Court. This hearing is also pending in the Supreme Court. The Karnataka government – in the BJP regime – had made it clear that hijab is not allowed in schools and colleges. The High Court also upheld this decision.

Now with the government change, an ordinary Hindu may expect the Congress government to bat for the so-called religious inclusiveness which in essence is only appeasement of hardline Islamists. It is notable that Congress leader Salman Khurshid and former Congress MP Kapil Sibal are in the group of lawyers representing Islamic bodies and Muslim girl students demanding hijab-burqa on educational campuses.

Conclusion

All in all, the results in Karnataka have put Hindus in the state on the back foot more than anything else. This is because the religiously profiled undercurrent of the campaigning, manifestos, and voting patterns that prevailed throughout the election was formed as a result of the events in the last one and a half years and the Congress manifesto aligning Islamic aspirations paid off in the form of votes. The divide on the religious lines sharpened after the Karnataka Hijab Row. It was taken ahead by the violent protests at certain places in the state after Nupur Sharma’s allegedly insulting remarks against the prophet Muhammad. This was followed by Praveen Nettaru’s murder which was an alarm for the Basavaraj Bommai government.

With certain measures to contain the situation, though the BJP has managed to secure its own around 36 per cent votes intact as in the 2018 elections, the Congress has attracted 5 per cent votes of Janata Dal (Secular). JDS received 18% votes in 2018. It dropped down to 13% in 2023. Congress jumped from 38% to 43%. The above discussion is enough to explain that Congress has majorly gained from the so-called ‘secular’ votes.