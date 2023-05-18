Thursday, May 18, 2023
HomePoliticsDK Shivakumar's brother expresses unhappiness on him settling for deputy CM post in Karnataka,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

DK Shivakumar’s brother expresses unhappiness on him settling for deputy CM post in Karnataka, says ‘Not fully happy… but DK had to accept’

OpIndia Staff
DK Shivkumar's brother expresses unhappiness on him getting Karnataka Dy CM post
DK Shivakumar with his brother (Deccan Herald)
5

DK Suresh, the Congress MP from Bangalore Rural and the brother of Karnataka stalwart DK Shivakumar, has said that he is not pleased with Shivakumar’s appointment as Karnataka’s deputy chief minister. This follows the conclusion of the five-day stalemate over the issue as the Congress high command picked Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka chief minister and Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister. Congress returned to power in Karnataka after winning 135 out of 224 seats in the just-concluded elections.

“I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka, we wanted to fulfill our commitment…That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In the future we will see, there is a long way to go. I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn’t happen, we will wait and see,” he said.

According to the reports, DK Shivakumar would lead the state for the second half of the 5-year rule of Congress while Siddaramaiah will serve as chief minister for the first half.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, the Karnataka representative for the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said that Karnataka will have a new government within the next 48 to 72 hours. “Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka,” he said while speaking to the reporters on May 18.

“Do not resort to any speculation, whenever a decision is taken by the Congress president, we will be happy to inform you. I am only here to quash multiple rumours and hearsay that are being played on multiple news channels. Please don’t believe in it,” Surjewala said.

His remarks came as the party’s upper echelons had back-to-back meetings in the nation’s capital about the unveiling of the Karnataka chief minister candidates, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Sidddaramaiah is apparently set to be named the next Karnataka CM. 

DK Shivakumar has not yet accepted the six other ministries that the Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi had offered him along with the positions of deputy chief minister and PCC. Ahead of the announcement about the Karnataka chief minister, DK Shivakaumar visited the home of the party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting the party leader Rahul Gandhi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
633,417FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com