Tucker Carlson wants to get out of $20 million contract of Fox News. Here is why

Two weeks after Tucker Carlson quit Fox News, it has now come to light that the news channel is paying a whopping $20 million (~₹160 crores) a year to prevent the American political commentator from joining a rival network or starting his own media empire.

As per a report by Axios, Tucker Carlson is bound by this contract until January 2025. It implies that the prominent news show host cannot seek new work until the end of the 2024 US Presidential elections.

While discussing the contract, Carlson’s lawyer Bryan Freedman stated, “The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous.”

Scoop: Tucker Carlson ready to torch Fox News https://t.co/hK7z0pzc3i — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2023

Citing sources, Axios reported that the news show host wants to get out of the contract to be able to start his own media empire. Tucker Carlson has been approached by the likes of media outlets such as ‘Rumble’ and ‘Newsmax.’

He also had a discussion with billionaire Elon Musk about working together but they reportedly did not discuss specifics. The American show host is planning to start a direct-to-consumer media outlet, wherein viewers can pay to watch him on TV.

Meanwhile, a friend of Carlson told Axios, “His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom.” Tucker Carlson has also expressed interest in moderating a Republican Presidential primary debate, which is not authorised by the Republican National Committee.

🔥BREAKING: Tucker Carlson to Unleash Hell On Fox News, Plans To Launch His Own Media Empirehttps://t.co/z11x8DNnOH — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 7, 2023

He has reportedly discussed the matter with ex-US President Donald Trump. According to Andy Lee, who works as an entertainment lawyer with Foley & Lardner, the earning potential and relevance of show hosts decrease when they are away from the public eye for an extended period of time.

“It’s not always just a question of money, because being off the air for an extended period can have an adverse effect on a career,” he told The New York Times.

It must be mentioned that the news host had been a political analyst on Fox News since 2009 and had appeared on various programs before launching his own show in 2016.