Sunday, May 7, 2023
UP: ‘Hindu Bharat Chhodo’ slogans written on walls of a house in Banda, FIR registered

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Banda, stated that police officers arrived on the scene and filed an FIR.

OpIndia Staff
Image via UP Tak
In the Kotwali Nagar area in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, some walls of a Hindu family’s house were defaced with slogans like “Hindu Bharat Chhodo” (Hindus leave India) in a bid to disrupt communal harmony. Taking cognizance of the matter on May 6, Banda Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police are trying to identify the miscreants involved in this act. It is being said that the incident took place in a Muslim-majority area that falls under the Mardan Naka police station. 

According to media reports, the slogans were spotted scribbled on the wall of one Ramlal Prajapati’s house and the adjoining toilet on Saturday. ‘Hindu leave India’ and ‘Hindu leave the house’ were inscribed on it. People from the neighborhood soon began to gather there. Police also arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. Following this the police removed the inflammatory slogans scribbled on the wall.

Upon learning about the incident, several Hindu rights activists also arrived at the spot and demanded that an FIR be registered and strict action be taken. They also sought police protection for the Hindus residing in the locality. Following this, the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated a probe.

Speaking about the incident, Lakshmi Niwas Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Banda, stated that police officers arrived on the scene and filed an FIR. He further stated that stern action will be taken once the perpetrators of the incident are identified.

Searched termsUP Hindu Muslim
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

