Former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan, who was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday (May 9), told the court that he was being tortured and mistreated by the authorities. The PTI chief also alleged that the incumbent government in the country, led by Shehbaz Sharif, has been trying to kill him inside the jail.

Imran Khan further claimed that he was afraid of meeting the same fate as Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’, a key witness in a Rs 16 billion money laundering case against incumbent Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Appearing in the court after his arrest, Imran Khan claimed that he was being tortured. He lamented that he has not been allowed to use the washroom for the last 24 hours.

“I have not been to the washroom in 24 hours.” He further added, “They give [you] an injection, and [you] slowly die,” the PTI chief reportedly said in the court.

According to Imran Khan’s lawyer Afzal Marwat, the PTI chief was in “good spirits” but had complained of being hit on the back of the head and leg by paramilitary forces who arrested him. He also said that Imran Khan was kept awake all night. The police gave Imran Khan a dirty room that did not even have a bed.

Imran Khan also claimed that all of the charges leveled against him in the Al Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases are absolutely bogus and an attempt by the current dispensation in Pakistan to prevent him from returning to power.

Mentally prepared to go to jail: Imran Khan

It may be recalled that hours before his arrest, the PTI chief had said that he was mentally prepared to go to jail. “If someone has a warrant, come to me directly, I am prepared to go to jail. Spending so much money as if a major criminal is coming to Islamabad. Do us a favour and don’t stage such a drama and directly provide a warrant,” he said adding that he was mentally prepared to go to jail.

In the tweet, Imran said that the coalition government is making attempts to arrest him to prevent him from campaigning for elections and to stop him from mobilising the masses in support of the Constitution if the govt & their handlers refuse to obey the SC (Supreme Court) and violate Constitution on holding of elections.

In the 6-minute-long video, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that a serving senior military officer had tried to kill him twice and he was so powerful that he (Khan) was unable to register a case despite being in power in Punjab.

The ISPR had, in turn, criticised Imran for making extremely irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military commander and urged him to seek redress in court rather than making false allegations.

Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Pakistani Rangers on May 9, Tuesday. Imran Khan had reportedly gone to the Islamabad HC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

The PTI chief reportedly has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case of the National Accountability Bureau as well as the Toshakhana case.

The arrest has led to widespread unrest and clashes across the country with several PTI supporters getting killed in the aftermath of the arrest.

Massive protests after Imran Khan was detained

Following Imran Khan’s detention in Islamabad on Tuesday, there were several large-scale and violent demonstrations around Pakistan.

In many cities around the nation, protesters flocked to the streets and got into fights with police and other security officials. In Quetta, there has already been one death and five injuries. Unrest was also reported from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi.

In light of the events, mobile and internet services have been halted throughout the nation. In Pakistan, access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube has also been blocked.