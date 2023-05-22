In a shocking development, fresh information has come to light regarding the complicated relationship between billionaire co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and notorious financier and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. It seems that Epstein not only had learned of Gates’ relationship with a Russian bridge player but also threatened the tech entrepreneur using that information.

The information illuminates Epstein’s deceptive strategies and calls into question how much he was able to influence those with power. Around 2010, Bill Gates started dating a Russian bridge player by the name of Mila Antonova. The romance was uncovered by Epstein, who first met Antonova in 2013 and later financed her studies at a software coding school. Epstein boldly contacted Gates in 2017 to demand payment for the cost of the coding training. According to the reports, the mail had a clear implied threat saying, “Epstein could expose the affair if Gates didn’t maintain a relationship with him”.

A Gates representative fiercely denied any wrongdoing, saying that Gates only met with Epstein for charitable reasons and that Epstein’s attempts to influence him were ineffective. Epstein, a sexual offender who had previously been accused of sexual assault, used his connections to further his personal interests and advance his own agenda. Gates emphasized that their talks were largely focused on philanthropic endeavours, regretting his involvement with Epstein.

“Mr Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr Gates,” said a spokeswoman for Gates.

The lady who had an affair with Gates, Mila Antonova, asserts that she was unaware of Epstein’s criminal history or ulterior objectives at the time of their meeting. Antonova, who thought of Epstein as a successful businessman ready to assist, expressed revulsion at his behaviour. BridgePlanet, her online bridge lesson company, needed funding, and Epstein connected her with possible backers, including Gates confidant Boris Nikolic.

“I had no idea that he was a criminal or had any ulterior motive. I just thought he was a successful businessman and wanted to help. I am disgusted with Epstein and what he did,” Mila was quoted.

Epstein was charged in 2008 with soliciting and obtaining a juvenile for prostitution after being accused of sexually assaulting females as young as 14 in 2006. He was registered as a sex offender and served time in a Florida jail. He was detained in 2019 on suspicion of trafficking in sex after the Miami Herald published stories about dozens more women who said they had been mistreated. Later that year, while awaiting trial, he died in jail from what the medical examiner determined to be suicide.

With Gates as a key anchor contributor, Epstein sought to launch a multibillion-dollar philanthropic fund with JPMorgan Chase. He wanted to mend his reputation and obtain Gates’ backing. Epstein expressed a wish for Gates to be engaged in the fund, but it never materialized as evidenced by his communications with JPMorgan executives. Epstein’s claims of a close advisor relationship were denied by a Gates representative, who re-emphasized that Gates never collaborated with Epstein and that their relationships were misconstrued.

However, one of the social media influencers named Matt Wallace, posted a video on May 22 accusing Gates of allegedly taking advantage of the girl. “Receiving s*x in exchange for a 501(c)3 donation is HIGHLY ILLEGAL. Jeffery Epstein used this to blackmail Bill Gates for a reason. If it was infact a 501(c)3 donation, Bill Gates is going to prison!” he tweeted.

Reports mention that Epstein contacted Gates to request payment for Antonova’s coding school costs years after the relationship had ended, in 2017. According to people with knowledge of the situation, Epstein hinted in the email that he knew about the affair, giving it a subtext of blackmail. But Gates made no payment, and his spokesperson was adamant that he had no business relationships with Epstein.

Public outrage has been generated by the alarming disclosures about Jeffrey Epstein’s threats to Bill Gates regarding his relationship with a Russian bridge player. This scandalous incident reveals the extent of Epstein’s deceptive strategies and raises questions about his sway on powerful individuals. The consequences for both Gates and Epstein’s shattered reputations are yet unknown as the specifics come to light.