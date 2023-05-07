A 24-year-old man named Abhishek son of Raju Sargara was reportedly assaulted in Jodhpur for sharing the status of the movie The Kerala Story on WhatsApp. The accused also threatened to slit his throat. The victim is associated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal.

He revealed that he had watched The Kerala Story on Friday and posted a status on his WhatsApp regarding the film’s poster. He applauded the movie and wrote that it is very good and should be watched by every girl in the world in order to remain safe from (Islamic) conversions.

He was en route to his house on Saturday night between 8.30 to 9 pm when he was stopped and questioned by Pintu, Aman, and Ali about the same as he approached the main road leading to Merti Gate at Kali Tanki. “Why did you post the status? Are you trying to defame our religion,” they charged.

“I inquired as to what was wrong with it. My phone was charging at the time inside my house. When they demanded to see the mobile, I brought them to my place and informed my mum that they were my friends,” he mentioned. “I took the mobile outside and as soon as I started showing them, they began hitting me.”

He remarked that there was nothing offensive in his status. He didn’t mean to disrespect anyone’s religious sensibilities. He just recommended everyone to watch the film.

Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal reached Udai Mandir police station on Sunday and demanded action against the assailants. VHP workers asserted that watching movies is every person’s right and it is not justified to thrash people for posting status.

“They called one of our members out of their residence on the pretext of some work and assaulted him. He managed to get away and sprinted back inside his home. He had posted a status of The Kerala Story. There was nothing derogatory about any caste or religion in it,” noted VHP’s District Secretary (East) Jitendra Sharma, who had reached the Uday Mandir police station with others.

“Such people will be answered in their own language,” he declared. The outfit is of the opinion that everyone has the right to watch any movie that has successfully navigated the legal censorship system.

Derawar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) proclaimed, “A guy had reported three persons for beating him today after they stopped him on his way. He had posted the status of a film. We have filed a case and are currently looking into the matter. The victim works as a salesperson in a clothing store.”

The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma was released on May 5 and has been in the news since its trailer was released. Liberals, Muslims and opposition parties, particularly the Left and the Congress, have vehemently denounced the movie and attempted to have it banned from theatres.

Despite the massive controversy, the film has performed exceedingly well at the box office and managed to do strong business.

The multilingual project follows a group of girls who are brainwashed and converted to Islam. They are married to Muslim men and proceed to join ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) also known as IS (Islamic State).