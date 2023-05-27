The newly formed Congress government in Karnataka has cancelled deceased BJP worker Praveen Nettaru’s wife’s job.

Last year, the former BJP government provided a job to Praveen Nettaru’s wife Nuthana Kumari in the CM’s office after her husband was killed in an attack by PFI terrorists. She was posted as a senior assistant at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat office. Now, barely two weeks in office, the Congress administration has chosen to cancel her job.

Though Congress has not provided any reason for the action taken against her, media reports have quoted sources as saying that when governments change, temporary staff are generally asked to leave and no special consideration has been made for Nuthana Kumari.

According to reports, Nuthana Kumari was asked to not come to the office from Friday (May 26).

Notably, after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s district head Praveen Nettaru was killed by Islamists on 26th July 2023, the then-BJP government had promised to provide his family with basic facilities like a house and a job to one of the family members as they lost the sole breadwinner of the house.

Keeping up the promise, the then CM Basavaraj Bommai offered Nettaru’s wife Nuthana Kumari a job in his office based on her education qualification. She was appointed as a senior assistant at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat office with a remuneration of Rs 30,350 per month. The BJP government had also given a house to Nettaru’s family.

Now, with the Congress party assuming power in Karnataka, CM Siddharamiah has decided to cancel Praveen Nettaru’s widow’s job that her family desperately requires for survival.

On July 26, Nettaru was hacked to death by Islamists. As per reports, the killers came on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, in the late evening and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons. Praveen Nettaru, who looked after a poultry business, was returning home when the attack happened. The assailants escaped after the attack. Praveen was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

Massive protests erupted after Praveen’s death in the city of Bellare and Sullia. While the outraged BJP Yuva Morcha members started to furnish mass resignations, the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad called for a bandh concerning the safety of Hindus in the state of Karnataka.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the probe and arrested two accused named Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq in connection with the murder. Investigations revealed that the duo had links with the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).