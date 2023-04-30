On Thursday, 27th April 2023, the family of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, who was killed in an attack by PFI terrorists in July last year, entered a house constructed by the BJP at Nettar in Bellare village. Key leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and important office bearers of RSS attended the housewarming program as the family of the deceased BJP worker Praveen Nettaru was given a new home of their own, fulfilling the dream of Nettaru. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit has majorly helped them get this house built. A total of around Rs 70 lakh was spent by the party to build the house.

BJP president JP Nadda also visited the home today. A statue of Praveen Nettaru was also established by the BJP Karnataka.

The unfinished dream of a house of @BjpMangaluru Martyr PRAVEEN NETTARU was fulfilled under leadership of @BJP4Karnataka pres @nalinkateel





Praveen Nettaru, the BJP youth leader who was killed on the night of July 26, 2022, had dreamt of building a house. As promised by the BJP high command at the time of Praveen’s murder. his family has been given a house. Efforts for this were taken under the leadership of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. The foundation stone for the house was laid on November 2, 2022. The house has been constructed on an area of 2,700 square feet on the map given by Praveen Nettaru’s family members.

On November 2, MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the foundation stone for the house. The old house was demolished at the same place, the land was levelled and a well-equipped house was constructed. Sri Mohandas Swamiji of Manila Sridhama unveiled the nameplate of the house and gave his blessings.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also visited the house on the day foundation was laid and donated Rs 25 lakh. Rs 25 lakh was given by the BJP and Rs 15 lakh by the BJP Yuva Morcha. Praveen’s family has also been given financial support by the party. Besides, his wife was also given a job.

The new house of Praveen Nettaru’s family

The house cost around Rs 70 lakh and the entire expenses have been borne by the party and the house has been named as Praveen Nilayam. Griha Pravesh was held with Ganapati Homa and Satyanarayana Puja, while a statue of Praveen Nettaru built near Praveen Samadhi was also unveiled. The BJP has come forward to send a message that it stands by the family of the slain worker.

A heavy police force was deployed around Praveen Nettaru’s house in view of this housewarming ceremony. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat were present at the event. At this time, Nalin Kumar Kateel also unveiled the statue of Praveen Nettaru. The construction of a house at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district was carried out under the guidance of the BJP state president.

Speaking after inaugurating the statue, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “Praveen Nettaru had several dreams of his own, but he was killed by miscreants. When a worker was sacrificed, the entire party stood by him. The dream of building a house, one of his dreams, had stopped midway. We all sat together and discussed to make that dream come true. The party has done the work of instilling the full financial strength required by his family.”

He further said, “Also, Praveen used to raise his family along with the party work he did. After Praveen’s murder, we decided to answer his killers. when the reason behind the murder came to light it was decided that the PFI should be cracked down and the case was then handed over to the NIA. Also, the PFI has been banned and around 400 PFI activists have been arrested by the NIA for their involvement in different cases. Through this, we have tried to give tribute to Praveen’s soul.”

Statue of Praveen Nettaru

He added, “Praveen Nettaru’s dream was not just to build a house, it was his dream to build a nation. He sacrificed his life for the dream of nation-building. Attempts are being made by terrorists to get hold of the country. Muslim appeasement began from the time the Congress came to power in the country. The Congress is doing the same today. The Congress government will not come to power in the state.”

Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said Praveen wanted to make the BJP win everywhere. He said, “Praveen’s murder took place amidst Muslim appeasement. For this, a patriot was murdered. If it is left like this, it will continue. Patriotic people should take a pledge on this occasion of elections. Praveen also had a similar thought to extend his support to the BJP.”

He added, “For Hinduism, home is a sacred centre of Sanskara, culture and value of life. Efforts are being made to suppress Hindutva. Their aim is to crush India by crushing Hindutva. Hindus should face it and put an end to it.”

Sri Rajasekharananda Swamiji of Vajradehi Mutt said, “If we keep quiet about the attacks on Hindu society, more and more Hindus will be killed. Hindu society has to be strong enough to defeat them.”

BJP national president JP Nadda visited the house on Sunday, 30th April 2023. At that time, he said, “Today I got the opportunity to visit the residence of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru who was killed by people belonging to SDPI and PFI. Our government has banned SDPI and PFI and has registered cases against the killers of Praveen. The BJP govt has done everything possible for his family. I came here to pay my tribute to Praveen and meet his family members.”

BJP national president JP Nadda said, "Today I got the opportunity to visit the residence of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru who was killed by people belonging to SDPI and PFI. Our government has banned SDPI and PFI and has registered cases against the killers of Praveen. The BJP govt has done everything possible for his family. I came here to pay my tribute to Praveen and meet his family members."

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s district head Praveen Nettaru was killed by Islamists on 26th July 2023. The incident was followed by a huge reaction from BJP workers and the program to celebrate 1 year of the Basavaraj Bommai government had to be cancelled. PFI links also emerged during the investigations of this case. While talking to the media after his death, Praveen Nettaru’s mother mentioned that Praveen dreamt of building a new house for his family. She said, “I’m not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. He was our only son& planned to build a home for us. Now, who’ll build it?… Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged.”

Praveen Nettaru's mother said, "I'm not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. He was our only son& planned to build a home for us. Now, who'll build it?… Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged."

The BJP promised to give a house to the family of the deceased and accordingly, the party kept its promise as the family of the deceased party worker was given a newly built home, the housewarming program of which was attended by eminent leaders from BJP and RSS. After Praveen Nettaru’s mother’s reaction went viral, BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, “We will build a home for you Amma. Praveen has gone but you will never be alone This is the least that we can do as Hindu brothers and sisters of Praveen Nettaru. We as Hindus are indebted to Praveen and his family.”

We will build a home for you Amma 🙏













As the party fulfilled Praveen Nettaru’s dream, Kapil Mishra tweeted, “Very very emotional moment The family of Praveen Nettaru ji has a new home now Thanks to everyone who supported the cause.”

Very very emotional moment









Kapil Mishra is also running a separate fundraiser to help Praveen Nettaru’s family. this fundraiser is on the website Crowdkash. The fundraiser campaign has the goal of collecting Rs 25 lakh, and so far over 9 lakh has been contribute by donors. Earlier, Kapil Mishra had run a similar fundraiser for Kanhaiya Lal’s family. A fund of Rs 1 Crore was raised in a day and then transferred to deceased Kanhaiya Lal’s family by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.