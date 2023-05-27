Saturday, May 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka Congress takes a U-turn after minister Priyank Kharge talked about banning RSS, CM...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka Congress takes a U-turn after minister Priyank Kharge talked about banning RSS, CM Siddaramaiah says the party didn’t talk about it

Siddaramaiah asserted that strict action will be taken against any organisation that disturbs peace and harmony in society, adding that the party had not spoken about banning RSS.

OpIndia Staff
Siddaramaiah (L), Priyank Kharge (R)
Siddaramaiah (left), Priyank Kharge (right)
22

Days after Congress MLA from the Chittapur assembly, Priyank Kharge, caused a massive controversy by claiming that the Congress government will not hesitate to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka has taken a significant U-turn on Saturday by denying the previous statement.

No one other than the chief minister Siddaramaiah himself has rejected any such assertion. Siddaramaiah declared that any outfit disrupting social peace and harmony will face harsh punishment and clarified that the party has not discussed outlawing RSS. He made these remarks while talking to the media.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and a member of the state cabinet Priyank Kharge had equated RSS and Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and warned to ban the two Hindu outfits in the state.

“We will not hesitate to ban organisations which indulge in moral policing. It might be RSS or Bajrang Dal or any other communal organisation,” the minister threatened. “We will change the laws brought by the BJP government. If any individual, organisation threatens peace and acts against the constitution, the government has the capacity to initiate proper action against them,” he had emphasised earlier.

Kharge also said that the Congress govt will withdraw the ban on hijabs in govt colleges which have uniform norms.

Basavaraj Bommai, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister, asked Congress to prohibit the RSS if they had the courage to do so. Nalin Kumar Kateel, the state head of the BJP in Karnataka, insisted that the Congress administration wouldn’t last if any attempt was made to ban the RSS or the Bajrang Dal.

In response to the proposed ban on the two organisations, senior BJP leader and former minister R. Ashoka issued a challenge to the newly elected Congress administration, declaring that if they closed even one RSS branch, the party would have no presence in Karnataka.

“Your father was unable to ban RSS. It was not done by your grandmother. Even your great-grandfather wouldn’t do anything. What can you do now,” he questioned.

He maintained that there were 15 to 20 Congress governments in the nation and the party held a majority in Parliament. He proclaimed that Congress is currently in a pitiful situation across India and is rapidly disappearing. He then dared the government, if it had the guts, to abolish RSS. “Your government won’t last long for three months,” he declared.

Notably, Congress had compared Bajrang Dal with PFI and Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and promised to ban the group in its Karnataka election manifesto which led to a major backlash and the party tried to do damage control with the help of its senior leaders including former Karnataka chief minister M. Veerappa Moily and present deputy chief minister D. K. Shivakumar.

In addition, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal sent a defamation notice to the party for aligning Bajrang Dal with outlawed terrorist organisations and demanded compensation in the amount of Rs. 100 crore.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,885FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com