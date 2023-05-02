A Kerala court has granted bail to a 62-year-old man named Abdul Jabbar, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per a report by Law Beat, the court made the observation that the accused man did not intend to commit any serious offence of sexual assault. The Special Judge drew the inference from the fact that the act of sexual assault occurred in a public place.

#JustIn: Kerala Court grants bail to 62 year old Abdul Jabbar who is accused of sexually assaulting a 9 year old girl. Special Judge observes that Abdul did not intend to commit any serious offence of sexual assault as the incident was alleged to have happened from a public place — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) May 1, 2023

Earlier on Friday (April 28), the Supreme Court of India commuted the death penalty, awarded to a 31-year-old man for murdering his sister Pooja and her lover Govind in 2017, to life imprisonment. At the time of the murders, the convict was 25 years old.

In the judgment, the court remarked he was “well-behaved” and without a criminal mindset. The verdict was given on the appeals filed by two convicts named Digambar (brother of the deceased) and Mohan (friend of Digambar).

While Digambar, who was given the death penalty, got his sentence reduced to life imprisonment, Mohan, who was given life imprisonment, did not get any relief from the court.

While passing the judgment, the Supreme Court noted that the only question was whether the murder case fell in the category of “rarest of the rare” cases where the convicts get the death penalty.

The bench observed the appellants do not have any criminal antecedents. The bench further observed the convict on death roll was a young man of around 25 years at the time of the crime.