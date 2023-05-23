Tuesday, May 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKerala man Zulfikar with links to ISIS dies in Pakistan jail, was arrested for...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala man Zulfikar with links to ISIS dies in Pakistan jail, was arrested for illegally entering Pakistan

Zulfikar's dead body will be handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistan at Attari-Wagha Border.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala man Zulfikar died in Pakistan jail
Kerala man Zulfikar with links to ISIS died in a Karachi jail (Image: Hindupost/Asianet)
5

On May 21, 48-year-old Zulfikar, a native of village Kappur, district Palakkad, Kerala, died in Karachi jail. He was arrested by the Pakistani Coast Guard for illegally entering Pakistani waters. Reportedly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found his links to the Islamic terrorist organisation ISIS. He was living in UAE for several years and in 2018 he was in Abu Dhabi. He died in a Karachi hospital due to a lung-related ailment.

His family disowned him but will receive his body

As per reports, his wife and two children were living with him in UAE. However, his wife left him after learning about his connections to ISIS and came back to India. His parents and siblings also disowned him over links to the Islamic terrorist organisation.

However, after learning about his death, his family said they would receive his body if it is delivered to their home state. His father Abdul Hameed said it would not be possible for him to receive his body from Chandigarh Airport but would receive it if the government arrange transport to the home state. Zulfikar’s dead body will be handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistan at Attari-Wagha Border.

In a statement, his father said, “An inspector, who is an acquaintance of mine, works at the Special Branch. He called me to ask if we have any information about Zulfikar and I said no. He then claimed that somebody told him Zulfikar has returned. After some time, my son (Zulfikar’s brother) told me that he passed away.”

Zlfikar’s cousin was quoted by The News Minute as saying that they did not have any problem in collecting Zulfikar’s body. However, if his links with the terrorist organisation were proven, they would not have collected it.  Zulfikar did not visit Palakkad since 2018.

As per reports, the Union Home Ministry has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Kerala Home Department to ensure the dead body is handed over to the relatives.

The links between Kerala natives with ISIS are making headlines for weeks because of the film The Kerala Story. The movie revolves around the lives of Hindu women who were lured to convert by Muslim men and then later sent to join the terrorist organisation ISIS. The film, which is inspired by real-life stories, has faced backlash from Islamists, communists, and liberals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala story ISIS
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fake news peddler BBC launches ‘BBC Verify’ to ‘fact-check disinformation’, reveals fake profiles, used during US midterm elections, to understand ‘polarisation’

Siddhi Somani -

CEOs laud PM Modi during his Australia tour, AustralianSuport CEO says ‘PM Modi most impressive person’: Were is what PM Modi said to Australian...

ANI -

PM Modi and the Australia tour: Meeting with CEOs, a bilateral with PM Anthony Albanese and chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

ANI -

Attempts to stop Bageshwar Dham katha: ‘Sponsored PIL’ in HC, advocate insulting Judge, cries of ‘Hindutva’, unexplained ‘religious feelings of tribals’ and more

OpIndia Staff -

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shares his top 10 murder targets with NIA: Salman Khan tops the list

OpIndia Staff -

Government did not take action, education department did: Congress leader Priyank Kharge on suspension of a teacher for his post criticising CM Siddaramaiah

OpIndia Staff -

As Arbaaz Khan gets arrested for inciting Akola violence, here is how Islamists, liberals, and leftists blamed Hindus for the violence

Jhankar Mohta -

BBC documentary defamation suit: Delhi HC seeks response from BBC in response to the lawsuit filed by a Gujarat-based NGO

OpIndia Staff -

Gyanvapi case: Muslim side submits written objection to ASI investigation of entire disputed structure

ANI -

While police arrest mastermind Arbaaz Khan, read how TheWire blatantly lied just to blame Hindus for the Akola violence created by a Muslim mob

Anurag -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,635FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com