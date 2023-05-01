In the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, the Allahabad High Court on Monday disposed of the petitions filed by the Shahi Idgah Trust and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and asked the District Judge of Mathura to pass an order in the case. Accordingly, Mathura Court lifted the stay on the case and decided to hear all the sides afresh.

According to the reports, the High Court remitted the entire matter back to the Mathura District Judge. Srikrishna Virajman had petitioned the District Judge for a review of the Civil Court’s decision to dismiss the civil complaint.

#LIVE | Big lead in Krishna Janmabhoomi case. Mathura High Court lifted the stay and agreed to hear all sides.#KrishnaJanmabhoomiCase #MathuraHighCourt https://t.co/JBOJSkzlid pic.twitter.com/fEjfPsrCDE — Republic (@republic) May 1, 2023

The District Judge had ordered a new hearing after overturning the Civil Court’s judgment. The Idgah Trust Committee and the Sunni Central Waqf Board contested the District Judge’s ruling in the High Court. The decision was passed today by Justice Prakash Padia’s lone bench.

Earlier, the court had stayed the order for an official survey of the disputed Shahi Idgah structure. In response to a plea filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, the Senior Division Court ordered the official survey. The stay on the survey was issued after Advocates Tanveer Ahmed and Neeraj Sharma, appearing for the Shahi Idgah, filed a petition against the plea filed by the Hindu Sena President.

On December 8, Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta and vice-president Surjit Singh Yadav had said in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Judge Sonika Verma that the Idgah was built by Aurangzeb on 13.37 acres of land at Sri Krishna Janmasthan. They presented the entire history from Lord Krishna’s birth to the construction of the temple before the court. Shailesh Dubey appeared as an advocate for the claimants in the court.

They also demanded that the agreement signed between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Idgah in 1968 be canceled as illegal. Initially, based on an agreement between the mosque trust and temple administration, a civil court allocated land to both parties in 1973. However, a new petition to contest the 1973 decision was submitted on behalf of the deity in 2016.

The Civil Court (Senior Division) declined to register the matter as a civil complaint on September 25, 2020, on the grounds that some of the claimants from the Hindu side did not reside in Mathura, the area where the disputed property is located. The civil court subsequently rejected the case, on the grounds that the respondents were worshipers and devotees, and that if the lawsuit had been permitted to proceed, the social and judicial systems would have collapsed since they lacked the legal right to sue.

But in May of last year, the Mathura district judge overturned the civil judge’s directive and declared that the case could be heard. In deciding the revision petition, the Court brought up a number of issues based on arguments made by the petitioners, such as whether the plea may be maintained against the contested order in 2020 and if a worshipper can bring a lawsuit as the next friend of the deity.

On the basis of fraudulent misrepresentation and collusion, the judge also considered whether the plaintiffs had the right to continue their lawsuit challenging the compromise judgments and decrees entered in a civil suit, as well as whether the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 would be applicable.

The judge made thorough findings on each issue and threw out the ruling from September 30, 2020, declaring that the trial court had made unlawful and apparent mistakes. In light of the points made in the revision petition, the trial court was instructed to hear arguments from both parties and provide a suitable ruling.

The Muslim side then filed a petition with the HC to challenge this ruling, claiming that it was against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991. The Civil Judge (Senior Division) had not issued summons to the defendants, therefore the problem of the suit’s registration was one between the court and the plaintiffs, the court stated at the time of dismissal.

According to the HC, the court cannot rule on any issue in a petition brought under Article 227 since doing so might harm both parties’ rights and claims. The lawsuit has already been filed as a civil lawsuit, and the trial court has already issued summons for submitting the appropriate written declarations and framing of problems.