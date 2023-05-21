Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to provide free air travel facilities to senior citizens for yatra (holy pilgrimage), as 32 people flew from Bhopal to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh today. The 32 elderly people, comprising 24 men and eight women are going as part of the state’s Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana, which was introduced in 2012, and elderly persons were sent on free pilgrimages by special trains.

Recently Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that air travel facility will also be included in this scheme and launched the programme on Sunday morning at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport.

Shawls and coconuts were also presented as a token of honour to those pilgrims. It is noteworthy, that both the lodging and travel expenses for this trip are covered by the state government.

Meanwhile, the CM stated that today is a lovely and holy day since now the dream of senior citizens to travel by plane is being fulfilled. He said, “A resolution has been fulfilled today. A dream has come true. Elderly people like my parents are going on pilgrimage by aeroplane.”

“A person seeks inner tranquilly. My resolution was accomplished today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that those who wear slippers should also get the opportunity to travel by air. His words are coming true now,” he remarked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart added, “Our elders are going to holy Prayagraj. With the grace of Ram, you will go on pilgrimages and we as well as the state will get your blessings. Currently, only a member of one family is going, but moving forward, senior couples will be able to travel together. Grandfather and grandmother will both board the next flight.”

माताराम, आप सबके साथ मेरा भी तीर्थाटन हो रहा है, आपके तीर्थदर्शन का पुण्य सारे मध्यप्रदेश को मिलेगा।



हर हर गंगे

नर्मदे हर

Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed the State Minister of Tourism and Culture Usha Thakur to start preparations for sending husband and wife together the next time since going on a pilgrimage as a pair is seen as auspicious. This year, 25 aircraft would transport senior pilgrims from 25 districts to Prayagraj, Shirdi, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Gangasagar Dham by July 19.

So far, 7.82 lakh senior citizens have availed the benefits of the pilgrimage that was made possible by running 782 special trains.