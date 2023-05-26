Friday, May 26, 2023
CrimeGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Investigation of recently busted Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror group taken over by NIA, says MP HM, 16 were arrested earlier and booked under stringent UAPA

Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested 16 members associated with HuT from different locations on May 9. Of these members, ten persons were arrested from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara, and five from Hyderabad. 

ANI
Investigation of recently busted Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror group taken over by NIA, says MP HM, 16 were arrested earlier and booked under stringent UAPA
Shivraj Singh Chouhan with MP HM (Image credit: India TV)
9

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation of the recently busted Bhopal-Hyderabad module of the radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT). 

Mishra told reporters, “NIA team has come to Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. International connections of the accused associated with HuT have come to the notice. Now, the NIA will investigate it further. The investigation diary has been handed over to them.” Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace, here no accused will not be spared, he added. 

Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested 16 members associated with HuT from different locations on May 9. Of these members, ten persons were arrested from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara, and five from Hyderabad. 

The MP ATS team also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused at the time of arrest. 

A case was registered against these accused under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967) and other relevant sections. Notably, Bhopal NIA court had sent these accused to judicial custody till June 2. 

Meanwhile, Mishra also took a jibe at the congress party after their meeting got postponed and said that date after date were being given for meetings in Congress, but the meeting was not being held. 

“There are two types of leaders in the Congress party, one is popular leaders and others are leaders of ’10 Janpath’ (referring to leaders close to Gandhi family as ’10 Janpath’ is residence of Sonia Gandhi). Those who are popular are not allowed to move forward and those who are close to ’10 Janpath’ are able to do anything,” Mishra added. 

Reacting to the allegation made by senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh related to disturbance in livelihood and saving officials, Mishra said, “I do not take the words of Digvijaya seriously. He makes allegations and we ask for proof but he is not able to give proof. He only does the work of character assassination.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

