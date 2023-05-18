On Wednesday, a group of people from a specific community pelted stones at a Hindu wedding procession in Chikhli religion of Buldhana district in Maharashtra, objecting to a song played on the DJ system during the procession. The massive stone pelting began as the people from the community heard songs of Lord Ram being played on the DJ system. They also are said to have raised the slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ before pelting stones at the procession.

The mob first objected to the music and then asked the people from the procession to stop playing the songs of Lord Ram. The mob also asked the participants to stop dancing to the said music. The incident is said to have happened while the procession was passing through the Sailani Nagar area of ​​Chikhli city in Buldhana district.

The police were informed as soon as the stone pelting began in the area injuring a total of 13 people who participated in the procession. The state police had to resort to lathi-charge as the situation worsened and people from both communities engaged in a brawl. The 13 injured persons meanwhile have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police took cognizance of the event and booked around 30 persons in a rioting case. The police also have arrested 15 persons and are conducting investigations in the case. Reports mention that BJP MLA from Chikhli Shweta Mahale, member of the Shinde faction Sanjay Gaikwad and Buldhanae MP Prataparao Jadhav visited the spot of violence and appealed to the citizens for peace.

MLA Sanjay Gaikwad (Shinde faction) while talking to the local media confirmed that slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were raised by the people from the specific community before pelting stones at the procession. “The DJ was vandalized and people from the Hindu Mali community were pelted stones at. We have also been informed that slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised. If this is true, we won’t spare these people supporting and lauding Pakistan while they are staying in India,” Gaikwad said.

The Police have so far booked 30 people in a rioting case and have arrested 15 persons for creating violence. Further investigations into the case are underway.