The death toll in the Manipur violence has now reached 54, even though unofficial estimates placed the number of fatalities at multiple dozens.

15 deceased were kept at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East district, while 16 dead bodies were placed in the mortuary of the Churachandpur district hospital. Twenty-three deaths were reported by the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Lamphel in the Imphal West district.

However, Imphal Valley life resumed routine as stores and marketplaces reopened and traffic commenced on Saturday. All main areas and routes had a strong sense of security owing to the strong reinforcement of the army, rapid action force, and central police forces.

The majority of stores and markets in Imphal town and other locations opened in the morning with people purchasing produce and other necessities. The region was peaceful for most of Friday as well but witnessed sporadic clashes later in the day.

IndiGo declared that it will run additional flights connecting Kolkata and Imphal, the capitals of West Bengal and Manipur. Furthermore, the airline has chosen to absolve passengers of any charges associated with the rescheduling or cancellation of flights between May 4 and May 7.

In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, IndiGo will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on May 6, 2023, adding more capacity for travellers flying out from the state: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

A spokesperson for the Defence Department stated that 13,000 people were saved and relocated to secure locations, some of which were army camps, as the forces established firm control over the districts of Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching, and Kangpokpi.

“Total of approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons. In the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockades. However, the situation was controlled by a firm and synergised response,” the official informed on Friday night.

According to sources, violence between communities resulted in numerous deaths and close to a hundred injuries. The police, however, declined to corroborate this. The departed were transported from Churachandpur, Bishenpur, Imphal East and West.

Both the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences are treating patients who have suffered bullet wounds.

“Prompt response by Security Forces led to rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence. As a result, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Moreh, and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night,” the personnel noted.

Operation Kohima Calling has been initiated by the Assam Rifles to rescue the stranded Naga students in Imphal. The Naga students studying there would be collected by the Assam Rifles Column under Brigadier Ved Beniwal for the ride back to Kohima. RIMS, Central Agricultural University (CAU), and Koirengei are the pick-up locations. All students are urged to work together to arrive at the given points on time, as specified by the officials.

OPERATION KOHIMA CALLING#Assamrifles column will be picking up #Naga students studying in Imphal for their journey back to Kohima on 07 May 23. All students are requested to reach RIMS, Central Agricultural University & Koirengei.

Contact – 7408200275, 8162958214, 9862659130 pic.twitter.com/UVy8lUvhzz — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) May 6, 2023

Nearly 10,000 men from the Army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed in the state after conflicts between the Meitei community, which is primarily based in Imphal Valley, and the Naga and Kuki ethnic groups, who reside in the hill areas, broke out and engulfed the area in bloodshed and violence since Wednesday.

On Friday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other top officials met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the state of affairs in Manipur as the Centre sent additional law enforcement and anti-riot vehicles there to maintain order. Over 1,000 further central paramilitary jawans and anti-riot automobiles arrived in the northeastern state yesterday.

Internet is still suspended and trains to Manipur have been cancelled with immediate effect on Friday due to the prevailing situation in the state.

MoS Education and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Manipur, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh assured that the situation is under control and credited the central paramilitary force and others for quelling the violence.

#WATCH | On #ManipurViolence, MoS Education & BJP MP from Manipur, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh says, "Now the situation is improving. It's improving when the central paramilitary force and others to assist in resting the violence have already arrived in Manipur. They have started to… pic.twitter.com/aGeRmszBfx — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also addressed the situation. “Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the situation. I also received calls from chief ministers of many states,” he remarked.

#WATCH | "In Manipur, whatever violence erupted is very unfortunate and the Govt of India is taking necessary actions and possible steps," says Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/aF5DjymFu0 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

The West Bengal government has issued helpline numbers for people stranded in Manipur.

Deeply anguished by the kind of messages and sos we are receiving from Manipur. I am concerned about the safety of the people of Manipur and others hailing from different parts of the country, now stranded there. Govt of Bengal is committed to stand by the people & has decided to… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 6, 2023

An all-party meeting was underway to assess the situation in the state in which the CM asked for the support of all political parties.

#UPDATE | In the all-party meeting CM N Biren Singh asked for the support of all political parties and asked them to appeal for peace in the region: Sources#ManipurViolence — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Increased vigilance and aerial monitoring are also in place along the India-Myanmar border to foil any attempts by insurgent organisations residing in camps across the border.

#WATCH | Amid the #ManipurViolence, aerial surveillance and enhanced vigil are also in place along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur. This is being done as a measure to thwart any attempts by insurgent groups staying in camps across the border.



(Video: Defence Source) pic.twitter.com/u6al4Qk3V5 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Candidates who were given exam centres in Manipur have had their NEET (UG)-2023 exams postponed and their exam will be held at a later date which has not been disclosed yet.

#ManipurViolence | NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.



MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the… pic.twitter.com/kerqx3mGC0 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, on Friday, armed gunmen shot dead a CRPF CoBRA commando who was on leave in his village in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. Following the death of constable Chonkholen Haokip, the CRPF on Friday ordered all Manipur-native personnel who were on leave in their home state to return right away to the closest security base with their families.

In a separate incident, on Friday night, two different encounters in the Churachandpur district resulted in the deaths of five hill-based terrorists and the injuries of two India Reserve Battalion (IRB) soldiers.

They were killed in a clash between security forces and the latter in Saiton in the Churachandpur district, according to the police. At Torbung, the insurgents opened fire on security personnel, forcing them to retaliate. Two IRB jawans were hurt and one insurgent was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

Clash in the Delhi University area

The aftereffects of Manipur violence have reached Delhi, where a group of Kuki students who live near the Delhi University North Campus complained that on Thursday night, a group of Meiteis attacked them.

They claimed that they attempted to file an FIR at the Maurice Nagar Police Station the following day, on Friday, and that after the police declined to do so, the students protested in front of the station. A few students have been detained in connection with this, according to police, who said that the issue is now under control and that action has been taken.

Background of the violence

The first incident of violence erupted in the Churachandpur district on April 27 when a crowd organised by the ‘Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) set a recently built gym/sports complex on fire a day before Chief Minister N Biren Singh was supposed to inaugurate it.

The tribal groups were protesting against the proposed survey of reserved and protected forests and wetlands by the state administration and the demolition of three unauthorised churches.

Security forces responded swiftly to the situation, however on May 3, All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the Torbung neighbourhood of Churachandpur to protest the demand for the Meitei community to be classified as a Scheduled Tribe (ST). Tyres and other items were set ablaze by protesters on the highways, which sparked arson and mayhem.

Similar demonstrations in support of the march were held in numerous places throughout Manipur, many of which descended into violence. Both the non-tribal Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur regions and the tribal-dominant Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts experienced violent outbursts.

#WATCH | Vandalism, arson in several districts of #Manipur as tensions grip the northeastern state amid widespread protests against the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.



Internet and broadband services have been suspended in the state for 5 days… pic.twitter.com/0ipxrGalvC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Curfew was implemented in 8 districts, mobile internet was suspended and Army along with Assam Rifles did flag marches in several affected areas.