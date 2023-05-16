Tuesday, May 16, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCricketer Mohammad Shami's wife asks for religion-neutral laws for divorce
News Reports
Updated:

Cricketer Mohammad Shami’s wife asks for religion-neutral laws for divorce

Hasin Jahan had earlier petitioned the Supreme Court to reopen the criminal case against Mohammad Shami stemming from allegations of dowry demand and domestic abuse

OpIndia Staff
Shami wife
Mohammad Shami with his estranged wife (Image Source: DNA)
2

Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has sought guidelines for ‘gender-neutral, religion-neutral uniform grounds of divorce’, and uniform procedure of divorce for all. The Supreme Court on Monday, May 15, issued notice to concerned respondents over the plea filed by Shami’s wife. The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud tagged the plea with other similar petitions raising common issues.

The plea, on behalf of Shami’s wife, was filed by advocate Deepak Prakash. The petitioner said that she is aggrieved by extra-judicial Talaq-Ul-Hasan, and has received a notice of first pronouncement of divorce under Talaq-Ul-Hasan dated July 23, 2022, issued by Mohammad Shami, her husband.

After receiving the notice, Hasin Jahan contacted her relatives who also told her about receiving similar notices whereby their husbands divorced them unilaterally at their own whims and fancies.

Following that, Shami’s wife approached the Supreme Court against this unilateral extra-judicial talaq which is still prevalent and in force under the Muslim Personal Laws (Shariat Law), by way of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937.

The Petitioner, Shami’s wife, said that she is an aggrieved wife, subjected to the abuse of the draconian practices being followed under the Muslim Personal Laws (Shariat), wherein, except Talaq-e Biddat, there exist numerous other forms of unilateral Divorce, known as Talaq, which provide unfettered powers to the Muslim man, to divorce a Muslim woman, in a whimsical and capricious manner, without affording any right of reconciliation or being heard in any manner, to the Muslim women, being discriminatory on the basis of sex and gender, thereby violating the basic Fundamental Rights of the women, guaranteed under Article 14,15 and 21 in the Constitution of India, 1950.

The petition also sought to declare that Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 is void and unconstitutional for being violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, in so far as it validates the practice of “Talaq-E-Hasan and other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq”.

Therefore, the petitioner has sought to frame guidelines for “gender-neutral religion-neutral uniform grounds of divorce and uniform procedure of divorce for all”. The petitioner also sought to declare the practice of “Talaq-E-Hasan and all other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq” void and unconstitutional.

Hasin Jahan had earlier petitioned the Supreme Court to reopen the criminal case against Mohammad Shami stemming from allegations of dowry demand and domestic abuse and to withdraw the stay placed on the athlete’s arrest by a sessions court.

Jahan said before the Supreme Court that Shami frequently demanded dowry from her and that he had extramarital affairs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMohammad Shami milk
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
633,417FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com