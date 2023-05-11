As protests, violence and chaos have engulfed Pakistan, the Pakistani government has invoked BJP-RSS. Pakistan’s Atta Tarar went on a bizarre rant as he said that the people who are protesting against the arrest of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan were sent by India’s Bhartiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to cause unrest in the country.

Atta Tarar, the special assistant to Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif said that “Those who are doing vandalism were deployed by the BJP and the RSS from India. These handfuls of people have links to the BJP and the RSS. After yesterday’s incident, there were celebrations across India. This was celebrated by the BJP and the RSS. “In India, sweets were distributed,” he alleged, adding, “Kal jo kuch hua, RSS ke kehne pe hua (whatever happened yesterday was on the orders of the RSS).”

“They (India) have been trying to reach the core commanders of Pakistan Army but could not do so, this time they deployed the groups of ‘launde lafaade’ who have no work to do,” Tarar claimed.

Tarar further claimed that there was an insurgency in Pakistan that was carried out by a minority wing of RSS which operates in Pakistan.

Massive protests and violence erupt after Imran Khan was detained in Pakistan

Following Imran Khan’s detention in Islamabad on Tuesday, there were several large-scale and violent demonstrations all around Pakistan. The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was detained as he entered the grounds of the Islamabad High Court to attend the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Pakistan Rangers, a government paramilitary law enforcement organization, took him into custody. Videos indicated that the Rangers smashed off the glass windows to enter the room after PTI employees refused to unlock the door.

Khan has been detained in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which he and his wife Bushra Bibi are charged with forcibly buying land from a business tycoon. According to a report, they are under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly collecting Rs 5 billion and hundreds of kanals (of land) from Bahria Town [a real estate corporation located in Islamabad] in return for the company’s defense in a money laundering case.

Even as the protests against Imran Khan’s arrest continue, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested on Thursday by the Islamabad Police.