Pilibhit: UP Police constables Imran and Furqan gang rape 26-year-old woman, beat her, issue death threats

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a complaint against the two UP Police constables identified as Imran and Furqan for raping a 26-year-old Hindu woman multiple times and forcing her to abort twice. The incident is said to have happened in the Pilibhit region of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, the victim woman, a resident of Shamli, came in contact with one of the accused, Imran Mirza in 2021 via Facebook. Imran, who is presently stationed in Pilibhit, is said to have disclosed to the woman that he wanted to marry her. He took her to several hotels where he raped her.

Imran trapped the woman for a few months in a rental property in Shamli, his hometown. His older brother Furqan also joined him in torturing and abusing the woman at this point.

The lady claims that during this time she got pregnant twice and that both times Imran forced her to get an abortion. Two years of harassment later, the woman made the decision to face Imran. However, she was severely beaten, which led her to file a complaint in court.

“I remained quiet for two years. When I confronted him recently, I was brutally beaten up. That is when I decided to take legal action. Now, I am getting death threats from Imran and his brother to withdraw the case,” the woman said.

The Pilibhit police took cognizance of the event and confirmed that an FIR based on the complaint of the woman has been filed and that the two accused have been booked under relevant sections of the law. “Further investigations are underway,” the Police added in the tweet.

पीड़िता की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना कोतवाली पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Pilibhit Police (@pilibhitpolice) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Pilibhit) Atul Sharma said, “Preliminary probe revealed that the woman belongs to a different community. The key accused, Imran, had taken a long leave and was expected to rejoin duty on May 3. Action will soon be taken in the matter.”